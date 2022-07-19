South River Spraying for Mosquitos on Wednesday

Middlesex County is continuing construction of drainage improvements on County Route 516 between Gaub Road and White Oak Lane. Beginning on or about Tuesday, July 19, 2022, County Route 516 Eastbound direction will be detoured using Gaub Road, Throckmorton Lane and New Jersey State Highway Route 9 for a continual 3-week period, weather permitting. A temporary traffic signal will be located at the intersection of Guab Road and Throckmorton Lane. The contractor will be working an accelerated schedule of 6 days a week, 10-hour per day, to limit the detour disruption. Please direct any questions to the Lima Charlie Construction office at (833) 242-2427 attention Christopher White, Project Manager or Middlesex County Engineering at (732) 745-3283. For continual updates on this project follow us on Facebook, Twitter and at www.oldbridge.com/projects.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO