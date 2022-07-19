ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River, NJ

South River Spraying for Mosquitos on Wednesday

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – The Mosquito Commission will be spraying in South River on Wednesday. Weather conditions permitting, the Middlesex County Mosquito Commission will be conducting spraying in South River tomorrow, July 20th, between the hours of 6:00 PM and midnight. The rain date for the spraying is Thursday, July...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercerme.com

Heat Advisory issued for Mercer County; cooling sites open

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Mercer County and the surrounding area on Wednesday, July 20, from 11am to 8 pm, and an Excessive Heat Watch on Thursday, July 21, from 10am to 8pm. County Executive Brian M. Hughes reminds residents that many cooling sites will...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Recycle Plastic Bags, Wrap at Selected Stores, Not in Household Bins

Ocean County’s Department of Solid Waste Management regularly reminds area residents and vacationers that plastic bags, wrap and film cannot be placed in curbside recycling, as these materials hamper single-stream sorting efficiency, and can damage the processing equipment. The machinery at the county’s recycling center in Lakewood jams consistently because of bags and other unacceptable plastics mixed in with the recyclables.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South River, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Hospital Emergency Room Evacuated After A/C Units Go Offline, Mayor Says

A New Jersey hospital evacuated its emergency room and nearby units Wednesday after air conditioning units went offline with dangerously hot temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, according to officials. Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank confirmed the A/C issue in a statement and said it was...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Base Testing Groundwater For Contamination

MANCHESTER –The township has entered into an access agreement with the Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst that involves a road opening permit and water testing. Business Administrator Brandon Umba explained to the members of the Township Council and the public during a recent Council meeting that the matter also involves “ground water testing within the township. The Joint Base was previously used as a training facility for extinguishing fires with fire firefighting foam.”
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Pesticides#Toys#The Mosquito Commission#Usepa#Ulv
92.7 WOBM

This Union County, NJ Town Will Now Allow Dogs in Their Parks

I love going for walks, and enjoy walks, even more, when I'm at my parent's house and their dog Max is walking with us. There's something so great about seeing how happy he is walking the development, smelling every single mailbox there is, and then attempting to run through the park on the far side of the neighborhood.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

No AC Closes Hospital Emergency Room On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The malfunction occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hackensack Meridian Health Systems, 1 Riverview Plaza in Red Bank, initial reports said. The hospital was...
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM SOUTH TOMS RIVER POLICE

Be prepared – you may become impaired. Whether it’s over the counter or a prescription, some medications may cause impairment. #SaferRoads #BigRisk #JerseyDrives #impaireddriving #jerseydrives #SafeRoadsNJ https://bit.ly/3Ex5s6n. Pam Condron DeCarlo on July 19, 2022 - 19:22 at 19:22. STRPD needs to start appearing on Dover Road early mornings...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County Driver Sued For Smashing Into School Playground, Causing $16K In Damages: Report

A 47-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been sued for causing more than $16,000 in damages at a school playground, NJ Advance Media reported. An insurance company representing the Lakehurst Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Jackson Township resident David M. Rehl, the driver who allegedly lost control of his car on Friday, March 4 and crashed into three parked cars, bushes, a fire hydrant, a mailbox, and a fence at Lakehurst Elementary School, the outlet says, quoting court documents.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

BRICK: TWO VEHICLES FULLY ENGULFED

Pioneer Hose Company #1 provided the below information and video but did not give a location in town. responded to find both vehicles fully involved and worked together to extinguish the fire. Lieutenant 2230 held command and. due to the humid temperature called for. Ladder 2325 from District 2 to...
BRICK, NJ
oldbridge.com

CONSTRUCTION WORK UPDATE- COUNTY ROUTE 516 EASTBOUND DETOUR

Middlesex County is continuing construction of drainage improvements on County Route 516 between Gaub Road and White Oak Lane. Beginning on or about Tuesday, July 19, 2022, County Route 516 Eastbound direction will be detoured using Gaub Road, Throckmorton Lane and New Jersey State Highway Route 9 for a continual 3-week period, weather permitting. A temporary traffic signal will be located at the intersection of Guab Road and Throckmorton Lane. The contractor will be working an accelerated schedule of 6 days a week, 10-hour per day, to limit the detour disruption. Please direct any questions to the Lima Charlie Construction office at (833) 242-2427 attention Christopher White, Project Manager or Middlesex County Engineering at (732) 745-3283. For continual updates on this project follow us on Facebook, Twitter and at www.oldbridge.com/projects.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thecoaster.net

Future of Holy Spirit Church Still Undecided

A developer wants to demolish Holy Spirit Church in city. The Asbury Park Planning Board voted to take up the application to demolish Holy Spirit church again Mon., July 25 at its regular meeting as more questions were raised about the deed to the property written in the 1880’s.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Township Congratulates Two Police Retirees

TOMS RIVER – At the recent Township Council meeting, they congratulated Corporal Thomas Herbst and CSO Robert Marion on their retirements. The Toms River Police Department would like to thank Corporal Herbst for his 21 years of service and his commitment to (ESU) Emergency Services Unit, Marine Unit, and dedication to the youth in the community.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Burlington; Camden; Essex; Gloucester; Hudson; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Passaic; Salem; Somerset; Sussex; Union; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERGEN BURLINGTON CAMDEN ESSEX GLOUCESTER HUDSON HUNTERDON MERCER MIDDLESEX MONMOUTH MORRIS OCEAN PASSAIC SALEM SOMERSET SUSSEX UNION WARREN
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy