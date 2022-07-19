Anne Arundel County Police Searching for Pasadena Dirtbike Thieves

BALTIMORE -- A 21-year-old man was shot early Wednesday while driving on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The shooting unfolded about 2:45 a.m. on the highway near where it meets West Nursery Road, according to preliminary details released by Maryland State Police.Police said the victim was behind the wheel of an Acura sedan heading south on the interstate when someone in a gray Nissan SUV opened fire, striking him at least once.The victim bailed of the car, which kept going up an exit ramp off 295, across West Nursery Road and onto an on-ramp to the highway before...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO