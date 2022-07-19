ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Told Ex-Wife Jen Garner He Was Marrying J Lo Hours Before Tying The Knot In Sin City

By Whitney Vasquez
 1 day ago
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck told his ex-wife Jen Garner that he was secretly marrying Jennifer Lopez — but not until the very last moment, Radar has learned.

“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment,” an insider dished to Page Six.

Source: Mega

While the now-married duo shares five kids between them, only J Lo’s child, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina, 13, were there to witness their parents say “I do.”

Emme’s twin brother, Max, and Affleck’s daughter, Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10, were not in attendance for the Sin City wedding. “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” the source added.

Affleck proposed to J Lo in April, and she didn’t want to wait a moment longer to tie the knot — just in case he changed his mind. “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!” a well-placed pal said.

Source: Mega

Ben and J Lo were initially set to wed in 2003 but famously called off the wedding days before the ceremony. This time, the couple kept their wedding low-key and a total secret. The Let’s Get Loud singer made the shocking announcement on her blog.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she wrote on Sunday.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," J Lo added. "Best night of our lives."

Source: Mega

After their initial wedding was canceled almost 20 years ago, the two ended up getting married to different people. J Lo exchanged vows with singer Marc Anthony. The two share a set of twins. Affleck put a ring on Garner's hand in 2005. They have three kids together.

But the party doesn't stop here. J Lo and Affleck are allegedly planning a huge bash, which will include all five children, at the actor's estate in Georgia.

