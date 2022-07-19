Milford Glasgow

CASE NO. 2022-50 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable K. Michael Freeman, Judge of Probate of Fayette County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO