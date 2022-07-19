Velma Bozeman

Funeral services for Mr.Milford Glasgow, age 74 of Winfield, were held Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Funeral Home. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery. He died Monday, July 11, at his residence. Norwood Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directed.
Mrs. Lucy McCaleb, age 92 of Fayette, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at her residence. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time, but will be announced later by Nelson Funeral Home. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directed.
Funeral services for Mr. Doug Sanford, age 79 of Fayette, were held Thursday, July 14, 2022 from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. Bro. Scott Montgomery and Josh Sanford officiated.He died Tuesday, July 12, at his residence surrounded by his family. Doug was born and raised...
CASE NO. 2022-50 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable K. Michael Freeman, Judge of Probate of Fayette County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
The Fayette County Commission adopted a resolution to join in a statewide opioid settlement with other counties and municipalities during its July 11 meeting. Commission Chairman Mike Freeman was absent due to attending a state conference, and Commissioner Barry Corkren was also absent from the meeting.
