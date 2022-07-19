'It Bit Me': Man Attacked by Raccoon in 'Wild' Video
"The one on the fence was a distraction for the real attack plan," one commenter joked about the...www.newsweek.com
"The one on the fence was a distraction for the real attack plan," one commenter joked about the...www.newsweek.com
They’re cute, but if they come in my yard and mess with my stray cats they get the water hose. And if they bite me they’re all going to be quite dead
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5