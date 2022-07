Gasoline prices have been heading lower for the past month, and are expected to fall even lower — possibly below $4 a gallon — as drivers cut back on spending at the pump. Analysts say average prices may have peaked in June, at $5.01 per gallon, and are not likely to go back to that level unless there is a disruption in oil and refining operations or a spike in oil prices.

