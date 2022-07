(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police recently responded to a call of rowdy horse and buggies and made an arrest for charges related to underage drinking. At about 12:17 a.m. on July 16, PSP Troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County). The station was dispatched to the location for reports of beer cans being thrown from horse and buggies and kids hanging off them, a PSP report said.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO