Food truck locations and events this week: July 21-24
Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Upper Stem Brewery, Hagerstown
Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery
—
Old Firemans BBQ
Friday Location: Worman’s Mill
Saturday Location: District Harley Davidson
—
The Garage
Friday Location: Baker Park, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sunday Location: Attaboy, noon to 7 p.m.
—
Blue's Pizza Company
Thursday Location: Tallyn Ridge
Friday Location: Attaboy Beer
Sunday Location: Tusculum Farm Tour Open House
—
Blue's Americana/BBQ
Thursday Location: Attaboy Beer
Friday Location: Waredaca Brewery
Saturday Location: Idiom Brewery
—
Kuks Tribute Cuisine
Thursday Location: Kesington
Friday Location: Smoketown Creekside, 5 to 9 p.m.
Saturday Location: Derwood Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
—
Snowball Waterfalls
Thursday Location: Lake Linganore, 6718 Coldstream Drive, 4 to 9 p.m.
Friday Location: Waterside Pool, 8001 Lighthouse Landing, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday Location: Tarara Vineyards, 13648 Tarara Lane, Leesburg, Va., 3:30 to 9 p.m.
Sunday Location: Summer Concert Series at the Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick, 6 to 8 p.m.
Comments / 0