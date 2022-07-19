ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Food truck locations and events this week: July 21-24

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 1 day ago

Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Upper Stem Brewery, Hagerstown

Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery

Old Firemans BBQ

Friday Location: Worman’s Mill

Saturday Location: District Harley Davidson

The Garage

Friday Location: Baker Park, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday Location: Attaboy, noon to 7 p.m.

Blue's Pizza Company

Thursday Location: Tallyn Ridge

Friday Location: Attaboy Beer

Sunday Location: Tusculum Farm Tour Open House

Blue's Americana/BBQ

Thursday Location: Attaboy Beer

Friday Location: Waredaca Brewery

Saturday Location: Idiom Brewery

Kuks Tribute Cuisine

Thursday Location: Kesington

Friday Location: Smoketown Creekside, 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday Location: Derwood Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Snowball Waterfalls

Thursday Location: Lake Linganore, 6718 Coldstream Drive, 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday Location: Waterside Pool, 8001 Lighthouse Landing, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Location: Tarara Vineyards, 13648 Tarara Lane, Leesburg, Va., 3:30 to 9 p.m.

Sunday Location: Summer Concert Series at the Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick, 6 to 8 p.m.

