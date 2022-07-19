ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

‘Good Samaritan’ praised for actions in Indiana mall shooting

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQso5_0gkyfuwa00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — Police say the actions of an Indiana man saved lives after a shooter opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Bartholomew County and opened fire, killing three people and injuring two more.

The shooter was shot and killed by a man, later identified as Elisjsha Dicken, who was visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W25ni_0gkyfuwa00
Picture of Elisjsha Dicken, who was identified as the Good Samaritan, provided by his attorney and spokesperson Guy Relford.

Police said the 22-year-old Dicken, of Seymour, Indiana, was near the cookie counter, close to the main walkways of the mall. A witness said after the shooting, he moved closer to the downed shooter.

“There was a guy with his pistol held on the bathroom, and I believe that guy to have possibly been the guy, to have shot the shooter,” said Mike Wright, a witness to the shooter.

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: What we know so far

After the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison called Dicken “the real hero.”

“Investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” said Ison. “I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also issued a statement, calling the man’s actions heroic.

“As of now, we do not know the shooter’s identity or motive. We do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” he said. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita also issued a statement, praising the man’s actions.

“The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful,” Rokita said via Twitter .

Indiana lawmakers said they were grateful for his actions. In a statement, Sen. Mike Braun said he was grateful for the man.

“Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life,” Braun said via Twitter .

‘It was chaos’: Witnesses describe scene inside mall during shooting

Rep. Jim Banks said: “I am praying for the three victims of the tragedy in Greenwood this weekend and their families. It’s painful to see this sort of senseless violence so close to home. But I’m grateful a good guy with a gun was there to prevent further casualties.”

“Today, we continue to pray for the families of the fallen and those injured in yesterday’s senseless tragedy. Please join me in recognizing the heroism of the citizen who subdued the shooter and whose actions surely prevented further loss of life,” said Congressman Jim Baird.

Congressman Greg Pence said Dicken “ended the trajectory of this incident.”

“Yesterday, and the coming days will be difficult for the community of Greenwood. I ask everyone to join me in praying for the victims of last night’s tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall, and those who have lost a loved one,” said Pence. “We commend not only local and federal law enforcement agencies for their swift and coordinated response, but also the law-abiding Good Samaritan who ended the trajectory of this incident.”

Greenwood Park Mall sent the following statement Monday morning, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
Wave 3

Seymour residents want Indiana mall hero honored

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Elisjsah Dicken, 22, is credited as stopping Sunday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis area shopping mall after 15 seconds. He fired ten times, striking the gunman with eight bullets and killing the gunman. Police said Dicken lives in Seymour, Indiana. John Mellencamp is arguably Seymour’s...
SEYMOUR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Wave 3

Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall rules Sunday when he entered the building with a firearm. A statement posted to the Greenwood Park mall website said, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Mike Braun
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall
crothersvilletimes.com

Scott County Safe Haven Baby Box Dedicated

On July 7 at The Raymond Jones Complex (EMS Station), west of Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, the 112th Safe Haven baby box across the nation was dedicated for public use in Scott County. The climate controlled Safe Haven Baby Box is located in back of the EMS Station and...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man accused of mismanaging a Jeffersonville funeral home faces victims in court

Dozens of restaurants around Louisville are rolling out special deals for Louisville Burger Week. Suspect dies following Kentucky State Police-involved pursuit in Hardin Co. Investigation is underway following a Kentucky State Police-involved vehicle pursuit on Monday night ending with the death of a suspect. Spring Street Bar and Grill planning...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Charges Filed After IndyGo Bus Stolen, Crashed In Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Charges have been filed against a person accused of stealing and crashing an IndyGo bus. Quentin Stewart, 30, was charged with auto theft after being accused of stealing the bus on the morning of July 16. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Stewart stole the bus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy