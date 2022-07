The Montreal Canadiens could have as many as 13 prospects participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) which runs August 9-20 in Alberta. The event was originally set to be held in December 2021, as it traditionally does. However, it was canceled a few days into the tournament when several positive COVID-19 results were found across several teams. One month later, it was rescheduled for August of 2022 and any player that was eligible to play at that time will still be able to play in August.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO