Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret deal’ with White House

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for cutting a “secret deal with the White House” on a judicial nominee.

