Delta continues plane-buying spree, orders 12 Airbus jets

Passengers leaving an Emirates flight on Friday spotted a large hole gouged into the side of the plane after it landed in Brisbane, Australia.The Airbus A380 had flown for nearly 14 hours from Emirates’ main hub, Dubai, with some passengers reporting that the incident may have happened during or shortly after take-off.Though the “superjumbo” has remained on the ground at Brisbane Airport since Friday, Emirates said in a statement that the incident did not have “any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft”.The incident occurred on flight EK430 on 1 July, with the Aviation Herald reporting...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 DAYS AGO