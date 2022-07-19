Delta continues plane-buying spree, orders 12 Airbus jets

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
A spokesperson for US rival Boeing suggested "geopolitical differences" meant it missed out on the deal.A Chinese state-run newspaper said Sunday it was "natural" for the US to "feel sour." Beijing has said it's "natural" for the US to "feel sour" after three major Chinese airlines signed a deal to...
A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
A United Airlines flight had to quickly deplane after reports of smoke and a small fire on Tuesday. A United spokesperson told Insider that the smoke indicated the plane's brakes may have overheated. Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the Denver Airport. Passengers on board a United Airlines...
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
Passengers leaving an Emirates flight on Friday spotted a large hole gouged into the side of the plane after it landed in Brisbane, Australia.The Airbus A380 had flown for nearly 14 hours from Emirates’ main hub, Dubai, with some passengers reporting that the incident may have happened during or shortly after take-off.Though the “superjumbo” has remained on the ground at Brisbane Airport since Friday, Emirates said in a statement that the incident did not have “any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft”.The incident occurred on flight EK430 on 1 July, with the Aviation Herald reporting...
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Boeing has been cranking out order announcements at this week's Farnborough Airshow, restoring momentum to its troubled 737 MAX, while rival Airbus on Wednesday added to its A320neo order book.
The future of flying has just been unveiled. On Tuesday, aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed the design for its highly anticipated Mach 1.7 Overture passenger jet, which touts a speed twice as fast as the standard passenger airline. Set to begin production in 2024, the supersonic plane seats 65 to...
Delta has reached a deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 jets after posting $735million profit in second quarter, sources familiar with the matter said. The airline reportedly plans to announce the deal, worth around $13.5 billion at list prices, at the Farnborough air show in England on Monday. News that...
Getting your luggage from one destination to the next is always a gamble. Airports lose bags all the time. Out of the 28 million bags that are mishandled annually, 5% are completely lost, meaning there are 1.4 million lost pieces of luggage every year, according to Claim Compass. For every...
The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
Delta Air Lines flew a flight packed with 1,000 pieces of stranded luggage — and no passengers — from London’s Heathrow Airport to the U.S. this week as this summer’s saga of airline struggles continues. An Airbus A330-200 was flown to Detroit to return suitcases to...
An airline passenger says his bag has been missing in Europe for almost four weeks. Justin Camilleri told Insider his bag has been to several cities, including Munich, Athens, and Venice. He flew Air Canada from Orlando to Venice to board a cruise ship.
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew two tires Tuesday while landing at Los Angeles International Airport but nobody on board was hurt, although two runways at the busy airport were closed for several hours, authorities said. Delta Flight 515 landed safely shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said. The...
Passengers connecting in Amsterdam – one of Europe’s key aviation hubs – face disarray due to a baggage system failure. KLM, the Dutch airline operating the majority of flights via Amsterdam Schiphol airport, has told passengers: “Due to a malfunction of the Airport Baggage System all customers with a transfer connection within Europe on 21 July 2022 can travel with hand luggage only.
