Public Health

CDC: Omicron BA.5 Makes Up Nearly 78% of COVID variants circulating in US

By Reuters
Voice of America
 2 days ago

The BA.5 subvariant of omicron was estimated to make up 77.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

Should You Wait for Omicron-Targeting COVID-19 Booster Shots?￼

With Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters coming in the fall, people eligible now for a booster may wonder if they should wait. Reformulated boosters may be available in October. Currently, Americans 5 years and older are eligible for a first booster. Adults ages 50 years and older, and some people ages 12...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Moderna announces its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant than previous versions of the shot: Daily deaths from the virus increase 13% over past week

Moderna has announced promising results for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, with data revealed Monday morning showing it is more effective against the now-dominant BA.5 variant of the virus than previously available formulations of the shot. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company is working to rollout a new formulation of its COVID-19 vaccine...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Moderna Says COVID Booster 'Potent' vs Newer Omicron Variants

June 22, 2022 – Moderna released study results today showing its new Omicron-specific booster increased antibodies against the coronavirus by a factor of 5, even against some of the newer and more worrisome variants. The company also today said it will soon ask the FDA to authorize the use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

All over-50s to be offered Covid booster and flu vaccine from September

All people aged 50 and over are to be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn, the government has announced.Some 26 million Britons will be eligible, with over-75s and the most vulnerable expected to start receiving their doses from September, according to the UK Health Security Agency.Under the guidance outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), all frontline health and social care workers will also be offered another booster jab, as will those aged 5 to 49 who are deemed clinically at-risk, including pregnant women, and household contacts of people with compromised immune systems.For people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Stealthy’ new Covid variant can reinfect you every month

Health experts across the globe are signalling alarm as they begin reporting that Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US and abroad, has the ability to reinfect people within weeks of contracting the virus.Andrew Roberston, the chief health officer in Western Australia, told News.com.au that though previously the wisdom held that most people would retain a certain level of protection against reinfection if they were vaccinated or had retained some level of natural immunity due to a recent contraction of the virus, this hasn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

1 person has died in multistate listeria outbreak as CDC investigates source

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

One in 13 US adults report long COVID symptoms

One in five U.S. adults (19 percent) who report having had COVID-19 say they have long COVID symptoms, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Beginning June 1, the Household Pulse Survey, administered in partnership between the U.S. Census...
PUBLIC HEALTH

