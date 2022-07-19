ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Proclaims July “Watch Your Car Month”

By TxDMV Press Release
scttx.com
 2 days ago

July 19, 2022 - With summer being the busiest time of year for auto burglary and theft, Governor Greg Abbott has declared July “Watch Your Car Month.” The proclamation notes that Texans experience nearly two billion dollars in losses every year...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
scttx.com

NWS Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday

July 20, 2022 - The National Weather Service, Shreveport, LA issued at 3:07am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 the Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 7pm this evening. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. All of north...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy