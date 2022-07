In 2021, policymakers around the world raised concerns that crypto assets were too big to be left unregulated and regulation was needed to offer more security to investors and consumers. Most of the major economies promised new rules for 2022, and lawmakers are delivering. After a productive first half of 2022 with many initiatives and a few rules already in the final stages, the second half of the year also looks promising.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO