A balanced diet and regular exercise are two of the most effective ways at increasing lifespan. Foods rich in vitamins and minerals provide the body with the fuel it needs to move, and the exercise enables that food to be used in the most effective way possible. While both of these can be controlled to a great extent, some factors can’t, and these are the ones which can have an important influence on longevity. A study in Ireland recently investigated what the major risk factors for longer or shorter life were, and which were the most influential.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO