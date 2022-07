This announcement from country artist Lady A, who were scheduled to perform at the Porter County Fair Friday night: a statement has been sent to ticket holders from Lady A that said due to unforeseen circumstances, the July 22nd Lady A with special guests Rockland Road performance at the Porter County Fair has been canceled and that if you purchased your tickets from the tickets.portercountyfair.com website, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used to purchase. Otherwise, ticket holders are advised to please contact your original point of purchase for more details. The band goes on to say they are disappointed at having to cancel Friday’s show.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO