Meghan Markle acted like ‘a princess’ while dining at NYC restaurant with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may not be royalty in the US, but she acted like “a princess” while dining at hip eatery Locanda Verde with Prince Harry Monday night, a spy said.

“[She] asked the people at Locanda Verde to have the entire inner outdoor courtyard – which seats 50 – for herself and four people, including Prince Harry,” a source told Page Six.

“The owners told her it had been reserved for a birthday party for 15 people and refused to bounce the party out of the space … they told her she’d need to sit inside, which she did.”

The source noted that while there was “lots and lots of security all throughout the restaurant,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t in a private room. “[They were] seated in the middle of the busy restaurant,” the eyewitness shared.

We’re told that other patrons dining at the NYC hotspot that evening were informed by the Sussexes’ security team that they would be “asked to leave” if they tried to snap any photos of the royal pair.

Reps for the restaurant and Markle did not comment on her seating request. However, another source told us that Markle’s team only “requested a specific table in the dining room.”

Harry and Meghan ate at Tribeca’s Locanda Verde Monday night.

Even though the former “Suits” star, 40, apparently didn’t get her more luxe space, Markle – along with Harry, 37, and their party – seemed to have fun sitting with the regular folks. We’re told Markle even approached a person celebrating their birthday at a nearby table.

“There was a random birthday celebration at the table next to theirs,” the source recalled. “Meghan went up to them with Harry and said, ‘I wish you the happiest birthday,’ to the table next to her. They were all dumbfounded and just said, ‘Thank you so much.'”

We further hear that influencer Meredith Schott was hosting a birthday dinner for celebrity stylist Walter Harvin at the eatery. Markle “complimented him on his Rick Owens pants,” a spy said, with another source adding, “Meghan and Harry’s security blocked and stopped people trying to take photos” on the way into the restaurant.

We’re told Markle said “Happy birthday” to a nearby patron.

Another spy in the bustling dining room confirmed to Page Six that Markle sweetly sent birthday wishes to the person celebrating and that the pair were in “great spirits.”

“They wined and dined with another couple that seemed to be close friends,” our second source said.

The eagle-eyed spy added that the couple ordered the Sardinian sheep’s milk ricotta, steak tartare, Piemontese, the ravioli and a few other dishes as well as red wine for sipping.

We hear Markle “looked good” with her hair pulled back as she and Harry enjoyed their meal with the group.

Markle was photographed wearing a chic black and white jumpsuit that sparked comparisons to a similar outfit Kate Middleton once wore. Meanwhile, Harry dressed casually in jeans and a blue button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

They were surrounded by their security team as they enjoyed their meal.

The duo was seen leaving Andrew Carmellini’s eatery walking hand-in-hand, with Markle flashing a big grin for the paparazzi, though Harry had a more serious expression on his face as they raced to their car.

Earlier in the day, Markle and Harry paid a visit to the United Nations headquarters to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day.

Harry delivered a keynote speech during their appearance in which he reflected on the moment he realized Markle was his soulmate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited UN headquarters earlier in the day.

“Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent,” he shared, calling it his “lifeline” where he’s “found peace and healing time and time again.”

“It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died,” he said, adding, “and where I knew I’d found a soulmate in my wife.”

Markle and Harry — who quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., where they reside with their two kids, Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet — got married in May 2018.