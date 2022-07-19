ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez saved her wedding dress ‘for so many years’ before marrying Ben

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Worth the wait.

For her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the week, Jennifer Lopez wore not one, but two beautiful bridal dresses.

And one of her big-day looks, a sleeveless white Alexander McQueen gown in textured floral jacquard, had been waiting in the superstar’s closet for a truly special occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOvRK_0gkyVQMy00
One of Jennifer Lopez's two wedding dresses was an Alexander McQueen number she'd been saving for years. Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmNFa_0gkyVQMy00
In her newsletter, Lopez referred to it as "a dress from an old movie." Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ce6W2_0gkyVQMy00
Kate Middleton, Serena Williams and Kate Winslet are among the other stars who have said "I do" in Alexander McQueen. Instagram

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” Lopez, 52, shared in a video included in Sunday’s edition of her On The JLo newsletter confirming the nuptials.

People was the first to report that the “Waiting for Tonight” hitmaker had pulled the McQueen design out of her closet to tie the knot with Affleck, 49. The dress, which originally retailed for $5,175, also features a jewel neckline, fitted bodice and gathered full skirt.

In her newsletter, Lopez shared that she wore “a dress from an old movie” down the aisle at the Little White Wedding Chapel; it’s unknown to which film she was referring.

The “Marry Me” star’s other bridal look was an off-the-shoulder lace gown by Zuhair Murad with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. Lopez paired it with a matching lace-trimmed veil and bouquet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfbbt_0gkyVQMy00
Lopez in her second wedding look by Zuhair Murad.

Affleck, meanwhile, sported a white tux from his own closet to say “I do.”

But these won’t be the last of Bennifer’s wedding looks: As a source tells Page Six, the couple are planning a multi-day party for friends and family to celebrate their union, which which double as a 53rd birthday party for Lopez.

Per our source, the pair would like to hold the event sometime in the next two weeks for “everyone they love but could not invite” to their Vegas wedding, which was only attended by their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpgKj_0gkyVQMy00
A full-length look at Lopez’s Zuhair Murad gown.

