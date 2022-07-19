ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hha0_0gkyVM5I00
Meghan Markle wore a new jumpsuit while out in NYC last night that has fans comparing it to Kate Middleton's recent "Top Gun" look. Backgrid; Getty Images

Meghan Markle is loving life in NYC.

Last night, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a black-and-white jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst — and fans on social media were quick to point out the similarity to a gown recently worn by her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Markle, 40, looked sleek in her strapless outfit as she joined Prince Harry, 37, for dinner at Locanda Verde after the two visited the United Nations to mark Nelson Mandela Day.

Wearing a strapless black jumpsuit with flared legs, black and white ties at the back and a wide white band at the top, the duchess’ look was similar in style to the Roland Mouret dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore to the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egi1G_0gkyVM5I00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the town last night after their visit to the UN.

Markle wore her hair in a sleek ponytail for her dinner date, adding minimal accessories including black Aquazurra sandals ($725) and a Shiffon 18k gold diamond “1972 tennis” pinky ring ($2,800) and 14k gold “Duet” pinky ring ($595).

Unsurprisingly, Team Meghan and Team Kate had different opinions on the look.

“Wow this outfit looks familiar. Where have we seen it before?” one fan commented. “Right, the Duchess of Cambridge wore something similar to the Top Gun Maverick Premiere. Too bad Megs isn’t original.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcrC7_0gkyVM5I00
The Duchess of Cambridge joined Tom Cruise for the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” while wearing a Roland Mouret gown.

A Sussex fan clapped back, writing, “The pick me’s have arrived! Kate’s dress was actually the same designer and style as something Meghan had worn previously. Meghan knows how to modernise and style a look. She looks fabulous here.”

Meanwhile, more fans argued on Twitter. “Its so so different,” a Meghan fan wrote. “Look at the back. Meghan markle is a style icon. Kate looks to her for styles.”

“Of course. Catherine has far better taste,” a Middleton fan replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCuZS_0gkyVM5I00
Harry and Meghan ate at Tribeca’s Locanda Verde last night.

Markle and Middleton aren’t the only ones choosing the banded, monochromatic look; Scarlett Johannsen wore the exact same jumpsuit as Meghan to the People’s Choice Awards in 2021, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a jumpsuit version of Kate’s Roland Mouret gown back in 2017.

Another royal watcher tweeted a side-by-side photo of the two duchesses with an Oscar Wilde quote, stating “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”

At the end of the day, the Duchess of Cambridge’s look probably isn’t where the duchess drew her inspiration; Markle has been a fan of Gabriela Hearst designs for years.

No matter who’s your favorite, we’re loving this black-and-white look on both duchesses — no comparisons needed.

Comments / 30

Bisayang Dako
1d ago

Who wore it best? Kate of course, hands down. She’s the definition of style and elegance. And it doesn’t hurt that she’s flanked by 2 handsome men. Meghan looks overdressed against Harry’s casual attire. Kate for the win! ❤️

Reply
16
Kate Parrish
1d ago

Having zero self-respect, and zero sense of style, the best she can do, is put others down, and copy their styles.

Reply
35
morning dove
1d ago

I think that Kate is very beautiful , Meegan not so much , the problem I see this that Meegan always comparing others styles to Merch so she can make money! Yes shame on her!!! 🤮🤮🌪🌪

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Kate Middleton Leaves Us Speechless In A Flowy Flutter-Sleeve Dress While Visiting Children's Hospital

Kate Middleton was once again the epitome of class and elegance when she and husband Prince William attended a series of events in Cambridgeshire on June 23rd, including the NHS Cambridge Children’s Hospital and the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum for the unveiling of a new portrait of the couple by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Relaxed Expression Changes When Duchess Touches Him At NYC Engagement, Prince William's Brother Needs 'Freedom' From 'Clingy' Wife, Body Language Expert Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in New York City Monday, where they joined the UN Assembly as they celebrated Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke of Sussex also delivered his keynote speech at the event. However, a body language expert noticed something during the outing that many might have missed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

Research Reveals Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Gown Is Most Popular, Beating Out Kate Middleton And Princess Diana

Have you ever wondered what royal wedding dresses are the most popular today? If you guessed Princess Diana, you would be wrong. A recent research study commissioned by Wealth of Greeks revealed that Meghan Markle's wedding dress is actually the most Google-searched royal gown by people worldwide– roping in an average of fifty-one thousand searches per month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: 'Grubby' Husband Of Camilla Parker-Bowles Not Fit To Be King? Prince William Urged To Step Up After His Father And Prince Andrew's Controversies

Prince Charles has spent his entire life in preparation to wear the crown, unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who unexpectedly became queen at the age of 25 when her father, King George VI, died suddenly. This makes the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles the longest-waiting heir apparent. Not only that because...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Oscar Wilde
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Michelle Obama, Barack Obama Eager To Prove They're The Queen And King Of Hollywood? Sussex Pair Reportedly Outshined By Ex-FLOTUS And Ex-POTUS

The cutbacks at Netflix amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have touched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s animated series titled Pearl was scrapped, making it the third animated children’s project to be axed before its debut at the American streaming giant. Previous reports...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#British Royal Family#The United Nations#Aquazurra#Shiffon
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Could Reportedly Be Dreading The Release Of A New Book Centered On Sussexes’ Relationship With The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family reportedly became more strained after they quit The Firm. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, where they made shocking allegations against the British clan. Since then, there hasn’t been updates regarding Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship, but this could finally change next week.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Reportedly Swears By the Same Mascara For Long & Voluminous Lashes — Get Two For 43% Off at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. When something’s royal-approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. But we found a mascara that’s approved by not one, but two iconic members of the British royal family. For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes, she reportedly swears by the Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara for a fuller look. But do you know who else swore by this exact mascara? None other than Princess Diana. It’s true! Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell said in a YouTube video with Lisa Eldridge that she used three steps for the late princess’ lashes. She used...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumors Branded ‘Baseless’ After Fact-Checkers Dismiss Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face another wave of false claims and rumors. But, fact-checkers have dismissed the latest reports about the pair, especially their marriage. Express UK said the allegations centered on the former working royals’ supposed divorce. It noted that a “vicious” headline claimed that the two personalities had signed divorce papers following Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Mom Suffering From Early Stages Of Dementia? Camilla Parker-Bowles Reportedly Working Overtime Trying To Get Monarch To Step Down

The historic 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth has, undeniably, seen numerous changes, including the way in which the British monarch performs her duties. While the wife of the late Prince Philip remains very visible to the public, she was forced to reevaluate her working schedule and scale back public appearances in the wake of multiple health scares and what Buckingham Palace previously confirmed to be episodic mobility problems.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy