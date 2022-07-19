ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Lisa Dahl opens second location of Pisa Lisa

 2 days ago

Sedona’s Culinary Queen, Lisa Dahl has brought her popular restaurant and pizzeria Pisa Lisa to the Village of Oak Creek. This is Dahl’s sixth restaurant in the Sedona area and the first with a second location. The first Pisa Lisa opened in west Sedona in 2013 with the new location offering...

SignalsAZ

A Little Bit of Heaven at Rafter Eleven

Named after and located on property that is part of the original Fain family ranch in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Rafter Eleven offers a beautiful venue for guests to gather and relax over an espresso or glass of wine. For owner Dawn Wasowicz, Rafter Eleven is a way to honor her family’s history while also creating a comfortable place for friends and family to connect.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
365traveler.com

14 PHENOMENAL DAY TRIPS FROM PHOENIX YOU’LL LOVE

On a vacation to Phoenix, Arizona, or other parts of the Valley of the Sun, the natural wonders alone could keep you busy during your entire trip. Still, should you decide to venture outside of the Arizona capital area, there are plenty of amazing day trips from Phoenix. Whether you’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Committee Fire burning near Sedona

The lightning-sparked committee fire is burning just over 100 acres near Sedona and it started on July 15. Adam Marengo/@citizennomads caught video of the fire burning on Munds Mountain.
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed in motorcycle crash on SR 260 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on State Route 260 in Camp Verde. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on SR 260 near I-17 when a Harley-Davidson driven by Kyle Roberson, 29, of Camp Verde hit a Ford pickup.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

What to do when you get spam texts

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon Prescott ,Az

My front yard lightning & huge thunder clap. Pouring rain/hail! Flash flooding in my stream beds at 5:50 pm. Credit: Gregory Schmauss.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Police are still working to locate Aunum Conyers

UPDATE (7/18/22) Police are still working to locate Aunum Conyers. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. ***ORIGINAL POST (10/20/21) The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a runaway juvenile from Mingus Mountain Academy. Aunum...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County near Cordes in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 21 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Cordes, Spring Valley, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
19thnews.org

‘There are a lot of people who don’t want to know the truth’: Why an Arizona election official is leaving her job

There isn’t an exact moment that made Leslie Hoffman decide to leave her job as an election administrator in Arizona. But over the past two years, she’s had to take stock of new realities in her job as the county recorder in Yavapai County, north of Phoenix: She’s received threatening phone calls and hateful online messages. She’s had to read countless conspiratorial emails about election security. She’s been heckled at public meetings.
ARIZONA STATE

