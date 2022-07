Franklin Delano Banks, 89, of Morehead City completed his earthly journey and went to his heavenly home on July 17, 2022. He grew up with his six siblings surrounded by much love. He became a farmer until he began a career at Cherry Point as a metalsmith specialist. He retired in 1993. He was a dedicated servant of our Lord, serving in every position at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Morehead City, NC.

