LOS ANGELES -- Basketball player Kiki Rice and cross country runner Colin Sahlman have been named national high school athletes of the year. Rice, of Washington, is the ninth female basketball player to win the award sponsored by Gatorade since it began in 2003. Sahlman, of Newbury Park, California, is the first male cross country athlete to win.

