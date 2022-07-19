Soda City Live: A Culture in Crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on Awareness we are focusing on education in the Black community. In an article by The Brookings Institution, the organization once wrote. “Americans often forget that as late as the 1960s most people of color including African American students were educated in wholly segregated schools funded at rates many times lower than those serving white people and were excluded from many higher education institutions entirely,” that was in 1998. Now in 2022, 24 years later research shows disparities remain between white and Black students but gets a little more detailed. A recent article by Brookings says Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) reports show large, persistent gaps between Black and white students on educational outcomes such as school suspensions, uptake of AP classes, assignment to special education and gifted and talented classes, and grade-level retention.

