More pizza is good pizza.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. When it comes to grabbing a slice of pizza in the Valley, many of the best options are family-owned operations, locally owned and operated in Phoenix. Pizza joints were also some of the strongest restaurants to come out of the COVID pandemic, thanks to delivery being part of the business model long before the need for contactless dining. And now, one local favorite that has been serving up pizza throughout metro Phoenix, is opening its fifth location in town.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO