Lake Charles, LA

Nelly at Golden Nugget in Lake Charles – presale password

tmpresale.com
 1 day ago

The Nelly presale password has finally been posted: This official Nelly presale is for the 2022 tour and gives you instant access to Nelly tickets for a short time. Your access...

www.tmpresale.com

KPLC TV

Mural’s Kitchen deli prepares for Lake Charles soft opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new deli restaurant, Mural’s Kitchen, is coming to Lake Charles. “It’s going to be very unique, the food, the service, so I think Lake Charles needs something like this, there’s not going to be anything like it that I know of right now,” owner Mural Cormie Jr. said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles Man Improvises on Ceiling Repair for Wife

Owning a home can be a daunting task. When I owned one, there was always something to fix, clean, or change. That part was never really relayed to me at the time of signing, and I was not prepared for any of it. Granted, growing up we were broke so dad would fix almost everything at our house. I remember he told me a quote that his dad, my grandfather, told his older brother when his older brother made a comment about being rich and not having to fix things.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
MySanAntonio

Beaumont native, actor dead at 94

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For more than five decades, L.Q. Jones was a familiar supporting character actor in more than 150 films and television shows. The lanky, tough and athletic actor, who died July 9 at the age of 94, could tackle any...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2022. Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 54, Westlake: Obscenity. David Eugene Holland, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Nelly
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Clerk of Court issues scam warning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving. The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $12.8 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $58.8 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $12.8 million for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The reimbursements include the following:. $2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

7/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:. Sean David Farr, 42, 634 S. Goodman Road No. 3 — three counts identity theft. Bond: $37,500. Reginald Eugene Nelson, 38, 526 Shasta St. Apt. A — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,0000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands. Bond: $164,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO advises residents of phone call scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A phone call scam has recently surfaced in Calcasieu Parish where the suspect claims to be with Publisher’s Clearing House, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. The suspect tells the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

28 local Track & Field athletes to compete in Junior Olympics

The state on the Southland: conference schedules are back to normal in 2022 for football season. The 2022 Southland Conference Media Day kicked off in Lake Charles, with teams looking forward to hopefully a normal season as the conference faces some new changes. Many’s Tackett Curtis commits to University of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard Parish’s ballot?

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election. The runoff election will be Dec. 10. To see other area ballots, click HERE. For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE. U.S....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KATC News

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Publishers Clearinghouse calls

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently surfaced. Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be with Publishers Clearing House. They advise the victim they have won a new car, but need to pay the taxes on the car and instruct the victim to purchase gift cards to make the payment.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

