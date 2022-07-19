ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat to reach a scorching peak in central US

By Andrew Johnson-Levine,
 2 days ago

Intense heat has been no stranger to those who live in the central and southern United States as of late. Millions of Americans have endured grueling stretches of days with high temperatures flirting with or climbing into the triple-digits in the middle of the nation. AccuWeather forecasters expect little relief to arrive across the central and southern Plains this week, and temperatures instead are expected to soar to the most scorching levels yet Tuesday.

In areas from Kansas to Texas, the high heat is far from new. In Oklahoma City, the mercury has reached 100 F on nine separate days so far this month through July 18, including a high of 105 degrees -- just one degree shy of the 106-degree daily record high for the date set in 1980 -- Sunday. Wichita, Kansas, has recorded five days of 100-degree temperatures, and the city has reached at least 90 F every day so far in the month as of July 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ai6xa_0gkyQ4SW00

To the south, the heat has been even more intense. In Dallas, Monday's high of 109 F was the highest temperature of the season thus far, but it fell one degree short of the daily record high of 110 F set in 1980. In Wichita Falls, a northern Texas city located about 140 miles to the northwest of Dallas, the high of 110 F Monday broke the daily record high, which was set in 2006.

Abilene, Texas, which is located about 180 miles west of Dallas, also reached 110 degrees Monday, making it the 51st day the city reached the triple digits this year. In contrast, 15 such days occur each year on average in Abilene, with only eight recorded last year.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the heat may peak Tuesday, and some residents of the central and southern Plains could potentially feel the hottest weather of the year. Excessive heat warnings were in effect Tuesday across six states, including much of Oklahoma, northern and central Texas into portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053aNd_0gkyQ4SW00

"As the massive dome of heat in place over the central United States become more established, temperatures will continue to inch upward. Much of the area also remains quite dry as well, which will only assist in raising the temperatures to such extreme and dangerous levels," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said.

In Texas, aside from perhaps the immediate Gulf Coast where more moisture may keep the air temperature from surging as quickly, nearly all locations will reach or exceed 100 degrees.

Dallas may be one of the hottest locations Tuesday, as the high temperature is predicted to approach the 110-degree mark, surpassing the previous daily record high for the date of 108 degrees set in 2018.

In Austin, Texas, where high temperatures have hit 106 degrees three times this month, similar heat is expected once again Tuesday. Highs have already exceeded 100 F on 11 days as of July 18.

Even in Houston, where moisture from the Gulf of Mexico often keeps temperatures a bit lower than in drier inland areas, a high of 101 F was forecast Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Krubv_0gkyQ4SW00

Adding to the dangerous heat gripping the Lone Star State, the blistering heat, tinder-dry conditions and breezy weather were contributing to a heightened fire danger Tuesday.

Toward the north in Oklahoma and Kansas, there will be no relief from the heat. Instead, temperatures may actually be higher in some areas. Highs in the lower 110s were predicted for the Oklahoma City area, with triple-digit temperatures expected across the entire state of Oklahoma.

Some of the day's most extreme heat will be found in western and southern Oklahoma, where temperatures could even approach the 115-degree mark. In Lawton, Oklahoma, which is located roughly 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, a high temperature of 113 F is forecast. Not only will this approach the daily record high, it may come perilously close to breaking the all-time record of 115 degrees, which was set in August of 1936. Temperatures this hot are roughly 15 degrees above average for the date.

Oklahoma City's high was predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists to hit 111 F Tuesday and was expected to break the long-standing record high of 109 degrees for the date, which was set all the way back in 1936. Since November of 1890, when record-keeping began in the city, the high temperature has only climbed to 110 degrees or above 11 times, according to the National Weather Service.

Although a few ticks down from earlier in the week, temperatures will remain at dangerous levels and substantially above average through late this week. Triple-digit heat will grip much of Kansas, and nearly all of Oklahoma and Texas will exceed the century mark. While temperatures will be trimmed back from the 110s anticipated Tuesday, record-challenging heat will persist into the weekend as highs reach above 100 F for cities such as Austin, Dallas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4KZq_0gkyQ4SW00

"The heat dome will keep the storm track well to the north of the central and southern Plains," Hyde explained. Not only will this keep the heat locked into the south-central U.S., but it will also keep other parts of the country like the North Central and Northeastern states stormy.

By late week in the weekend, triple-digit temperatures will mostly be confined to the typical hottest locations, such as across Texas and the Desert Southwest. However, highs in the middle to upper 90s will occur in areas farther north. That level of heat is still above normal in many spots and can still be very dangerous.

Throughout the week, some of the hottest conditions are likely to occur in urban areas. Unlike in the suburbs and in rural areas, the cities are generally covered with paved surfaces that trap heat more easily, raising temperatures by a few degrees or more overall. This process is known as the urban heat island effect.

This year's abnormally dry weather will help worsen the heat wave. Roughly two-thirds of Texas and Oklahoma are in some stage of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Because of this, incoming solar energy can directly heat the ground as opposed to evaporating moisture, which can add several degrees to the overall high temperature.

"The persistent drought across much of the Plains is a major factor in the severity of this heat wave, and will continue to promote above-average temperatures through much of the rest of the summer," Hyde said. The bone-dry conditions along with extreme heat is also likely to cause elevated fire concerns.

AccuWeather

Triple-digit heat to bake the Southwest into next week

An active start to the North American monsoon has helped to keep temperatures relatively in check in the Southwest recently, but AccuWeather forecasters say that the chance of thunderstorms will decrease in the coming days, allowing temperatures to swell across the region. Much of the monsoon's moisture has been focused...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Weather
Environment
NWS
New drone footage shows dire state of the Great Salt Lake

Water levels at the iconic Utah lake hit a historic low this week and drone video illustrates why one official remarked that "it's clear the lake is in trouble." Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. New drone footage shot by a Utah resident shows in stark detail just how dire the situation at the iconic lake has become amid the ongoing megadrought.
UTAH STATE
CBS DFW

100 degree days may last through August or September, experts say

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The brutal heat in North Texas just doesn't want to go away.  Right now, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon says we're sitting about two degrees above the 20th century average because of climate change. "We also have been fairly dry in most of Texas these past nine to 10 months because of drought and the less moisture there is on the ground, the more the sun's energy just goes into generating heat rather than evaporating," he said. Lastly, the Gulf of Mexico is running warmer than normal and that's where our air tends to come from in the...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

America's latest drought is a sign of things to come

In May, precipitation was below average from California to Texas, and with summer temperatures on the rise, the western United States will continue to experience an extensive and intense drought. Here's everything you need to know:. What is a drought?. A drought is a prolonged period of time with less...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

