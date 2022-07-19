Police seek help in finding missing woman

In a press release this morning, Vermont State Police reported that two Vermont state troopers and a Brattleboro police officer fatally shot the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Harvard resident Mary Anderson, 23. Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the confrontation in West Brattleboro. According to the press release, a knife was found near Davis’ body; no other injuries were reported.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO