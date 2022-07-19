ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bloodlines 2 is still "in development" and "in good hands"

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 1 day ago

Over a year after Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was indefinitely delayed, the CEO of publisher Paradox is assuring fans that the game is still in development.

"Bloodlines 2 is in development and we will let you know more when we are ready," Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester says on Twitter in response to a fan's question about the state of the game. Wester says he gets "this question on Twitter every now and then," and follows up with an assurance that "the game is in good hands and we look forward to showing you more when the team and the game is ready."

The follow-up to a cult classic PC RPG originally released in 2004, Bloodlines 2 was indefinitely delayed in February 2021 , as Paradox announced that the game would no longer be led by developer Hardsuit Labs. Hardsuit Labs is primarily known for support work on projects led by other studios, assisting in development on everything from Call of Duty: Warzone to Maneater .

No new developer has yet been named. In a financial report last year, Paradox CFO Alexander Bricca said that this was because "we prefer to give the studio a situation where they can focus fully on the game development and not having to address fans reaching out to them."

Wester revealed in an interview last year that Bloodlines 2 was nearly canceled before Paradox chose a new developer, based on "a pitch that we thought was convincing enough to push forward."

Last month, a number of previously unseen screenshots of the original version of Bloodlines 2 seemingly leaked , giving us an idea of what it might have looked like.

Check out the best RPGs to help fill the time until Bloodlines 2's eventual release.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The creator of Doom is making a new FPS – and it’s set to be eye-popping

John Romero, the co-creator of demon-slaying series Doom, is working on a new FPS game built in Unreal Engine 5. Although the classic series was rebooted several years ago with Doom and Doom Eternal, John Romero didn’t contribute to the revival. His most recent release was 2020’s mafia strategy game Empire of Sin, but he’s going back to the FPS genre for his next outing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Releasing Tomorrow

A new Witcher game is releasing tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not The Witcher 4, which is in development at CD Projekt Red, but still -- at least -- a couple of years away from releasing. That said, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and enjoyed its card-playing minigame, Gwent, you're going to really love this almost-stealth release. Today, out of nowhere, the Polish games maker announced Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new single-player deckbuilding roguelike, is releasing tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds a modern classic RPG this month

The latest bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and there’s a few big names among them. The most tantalizing game in the new Xbox Game Pass line-up is Torment: Tides of Numenera. It's the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment that harkens back to the early days of isometric RPGs. Expect a story rich in characters, lots of difficult decisions to bear, and an offbeat science fantasy world. It isn’t often games like this make it to console, but between Tides of Numenera, the Wasteland series, and the original Fallout, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are spoiled for choice.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#Video Game#Paradox#Hardsuit Labs#Bloodlines 2
Gamespot

Contrary To Rumor, Assassin's Creed Infinity Seemingly Won't Feature An Aztec Setting

Following the release of the next Assassin's Creed game, codenamed Rift, Ubisoft will supposedly then work on releasing Assassin's Creed Infinity. Infinity will be a live-service game, reportedly including a bunch of different experiences--one of which, apparently, specifically won't be Aztec despite recent rumors. "The next [Assassin's Creed] game is...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RPG
GAMINGbible

'Minecraft' Developer Issues Definitive Statement On NFT Stance

Recent times have seen a number of games developers and publishers jumping aboard the blockchain bandwagon, to very mixed reactions. The reveal of Ubisoft Quartz, a play-to-earn platform which allows players to get NFTs within games, went down spectacularly poorly - so much so that shortly after the announcement video was published, it got taken down after getting around a 95% dislike ratio on YouTube.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Swords of Blood Opens The Gateway For Traditional Online Gamers To Seamlessly Transition Into Web3 Gaming

Despite the attractiveness of the promise to make money in Play-to-Earn games, there are two major reasons why traditional gamers refuse to adopt web3 gaming: first, the quality of gameplay of the web3 pioneers apparently falls short of the AAA web2 blockbusters; and second, purchasing cryptocurrency and NFTs, in general, is such a complicated process to those who are not accustomed to it.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Isn't Dead Yet

It sometimes seems like the "Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines" series is cursed. The first game in the series, developed by Troika and released in 2004, was plagued by production issues and was a commercial flop.The game suffered from numerous bugs, rough edges, a release date that put it in competition with highly anticipated games like "Half-Life 2," Halo 2," and "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater." The failure of the game was a big disappointment and directly preceded the closure of Troika.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stray’ is Annapurna Interactive’s biggest PC launch

After launching yesterday (July 19), Stray has broken the concurrent player record for any Annapurna Interactive game on Steam ever, meaning it’s the studio’s biggest PC launch of all time. Prior to Stray’s release, the most popular Annapurna Interactive game at any one moment was Twelve Minutes, with...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Original 'DOOM' Co-Creator John Romero Is Building New FPS Game With Unreal Engine 5

The original co-creator of 1993’s massive hit video game DOOM has now announced a new project under his own studio, Romero Games. While details remain scarce at the moment regarding the upcoming title, John Romero has confirmed that it’ll be a new first-person shooter experience built on Unreal Engine 5, the latest technology offered by Epic. The developer also teased that it’s working with a large publisher on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fallout 4 isn't the best Fallout game, but it's the best one to play today

If you're gonna sit down right now and play some Fallout, here are the reasons you should make it Fallout 4. We're in for quite the wait for Fallout 5. Bethesda's development pipeline is full: we're getting Starfield next year, followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 in maybe another four or five years, with Fallout 5 only coming after that. Obsidian, maker of Fallout: New Vegas, was acquired by Microsoft (which also owns Bethesda now), but if it's working on a Fallout game we haven't heard anything about it. Plus, Obsidian already has Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in the works so its own to-do list is also stacked.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Final Fantasy NFTs Coming to Polkadot in Square Enix, Enjin Alliance

Enjin’s Polkadot-based Efinity platform will power NFT collectibles and more for the smash role-playing video game franchise. Square Enix is taking a "very measured" approach with NFTs, joining Enjin to release Final Fantasy NFTs. The Polkadot-based NFTs will be paired with physical trading cards and toys, which will be...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Romero Games developing a new first-person shooter with “major publisher”

Romero Games is working on an “all-new FPS with an original, new IP,” John Romero has announced on Twitter. In the Tweet, posted July 19, Romero says: “Exciting news! I’m working on a new FPS, and we’re hiring,” before directing interested parties to the studio’s website and careers page. Alongside it is a graphic from Romero Games which reads, “It’s a new dawn for Romero Games. We’re working with a major publisher to develop John Romero’s next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP”.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy