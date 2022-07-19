Get plenty of speed and space with $40 off the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD

One of the problems with M.2 SSDs historically has been that you're paying a premium for the speeds but sacrificing space at the same time. Often prebuilt computers using these SSDs even include an extra hard drive for storage. Well, today's deal lets you get the best of both worlds with the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus solid state drive on sale for $179.99 at Amazon . That's the second lowest price we've ever seen on this drive, and you can often find it going for $220 or more.

The 970 EVO Plus is part of Samsung's older generation at this point, but you'd have to pay as much as $250 for the newer 980 Pro or an equivalent drive. Plus, these drives have a lot of durability. They last for years. I'm using a 970 EVO Plus that I bought on sale in the computer I'm typing this on.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD $220 $179.99

You'll get some crazy fast load times on the largest capacity of the 970 EVO Plus lineup. That means more room for games, applications, media, and more. Plus it's all down to a low price. View Deal

You can read our review of the 970 EVO Plus here . We gave it 5 out of 5 stars and a Recommended badge. Richard Devine said, "you're getting insane levels of performance, and it no longer requires emptying your wallet to get a piece of the action. Back the performance up with a five-year warranty and proven reliability and you're left with a no-brainer."

The SSD has read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s respectively. While there are certainly newer drives that can reach speeds that fast, it is still a huge upgrade over a SATA SSD or a standard hard drive. If you haven't invested in NVMe tech yet, you'll be able to feel the change here.

Plus you can use Samsung's Magician software to keep an eye on your drive, update the firmware, and generally optimize it for the best performance.

