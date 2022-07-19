ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

Top stars, best performances on Day 1 of the Iowa high school softball state tournaments

By Barry Poe
 1 day ago

During the Iowa State Softball Tournament, SBLive will compile a list of top performances each day.

This is the first installment for games played on Monday, July 18, in Fort Dodge.

Jalen Adams, Fort Dodge

The senior and Iowa recruit pitched her second no-hitter in state tournament competition, striking out five in a 12-0 quarterfinal Class 5A win over Waukee in three innings.

Mariah Myers, Fort Dodge

The freshman was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI as the defending 5A champions rolled to a 12-0 quarterfinal win over Waukee. The Dodgers play West Des Moines Valley in a semifinal.

Gianna Lara, W.D.M. Valley

The senior clubbed her 15 th home run of the season and went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI in a 7-4 quarterfinal Class 5A win over Southeast Polk

Reese Cooley, W.D.M. Valley

The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tigers in a 7-4 first-round 5A win over Southeast Polk.

Maura Chalupa, Muscatine

The junior pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 11 in a 4-0 quarterfinal Class 5A win over Pleasant Valley. Maura improved her season record to 21-2 and Muscatine moved on to a semifinal against Waukee Northwest.

Brylee Seaman, Muscatine

The senior got the ball rolling with a solo home run in the second inning of a 4-0 quarterfinal win over Pleasant Valley. She finished 3-for-3 at the plate.

Maddie Oetzmann, Waukee Northwest

Junior dialed a five-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Linn-Mar in quarterfinal Class 5A action. She struck out five and issued one walk.

Ava Smith, Waukee Northwest

The junior was the offensive standout for the Wolves in a 4-0 Class 5A quarterfinal victory over Linn-Mar. She drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and later added an RBI double.

Jena Young, Winterset

The junior hit her state-leading 21 st home run of the season in a 10-2 Class 4A quarterfinal win over Burlington.

Thea Banning, Winterset

The senior was the winning pitcher and also drove in two runs for the Huskies in a 10-2 4A quarterfinal win over Burlington. Winterset will play Carlisle in a semifinal.

Lauryn McGriff, Carlisle

The junior was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and RBI in an 8-4 win over Norwalk in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Sydney Skarich, North Scott

The sophomore singled home Carley Bredar for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as North Scott upset No. 2 ADM 2-1 in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Maddy McDermott, North Scott

The junior recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout when ADM had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh of a Class 4A quarterfinal as North Scott advanced to a semifinal for the third time in four seasons.

Izabella Mulder, Dallas Center-Grimes

The sophomore collected two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs in a 9-3 win over Indianola in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Aubrey Johansen, Dallas Center-Grimes

The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double for Mustangs in a 9-3 Class 4A quarterfinal win over Indianola. DC-G will play North Scott in a semifinal.

Jenna Sprague, Mount Vernon

The senior picked up the pitching win and drove in two runs for Mustangs in a 3-1 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Indianola. Sprague allowed three hits and walked one as Mount Vernon moved to a semifinal.

Dakota Lake, Saydel

The junior pitched a two-hitter, striking out 12, and drove in a run as Saydel downed Davis County 3-1 in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Lake was involved in a pitchers duel with Madeline Barker, who allowed just three hits. Saydel broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth inning and moved on to a semifinal against Mount Vernon.

