'Coward!': Outrage spills over at Uvalde school board meeting

 1 day ago

WATCH LIVE: Uvalde school board holds special meeting

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday night to discuss changes to the upcoming school year. The purpose of the forum is to get public input about what changes they would like to see for the 2022-2023...
The latest on the Uvalde CISD school board meeting

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD is holding a meeting allowing residents to ask questions about safety and security for the next school year. We have been listening in on members of the community who have been coming up to the podium to speak. A man who just spoke asked the superintendent if he was going to fire the Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo who is on administrative leave.
Cong. Al Green: Gov. Abbott, name person leading Uvalde cover-up

U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde massacre puts spotlight on tiny police departments

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The criticism heaped on a six-member school police force in Uvalde, Tex., after its response to a mass shooter this spring has drawn attention to a ubiquitous American institution: the tiny police department. While supporters of such agencies say...
Rep. Escobar: Gov. Abbott has yet to ‘bring forward any ideas for meaningful change’ following Uvalde

Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to a scathing preliminary report released by a Texas House committee investigating law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. “The leadership void goes far beyond law enforcement,” says Escobar. “We also have to look at the context in Texas. The environment that has been created by Republicans who want to create a Wild West sort of environment.” She also points to Texas Governor Abbott’s culpability, saying, “I have yet to hear the governor accept responsibility or bring forward any ideas for meaningful change.” July 18, 2022.
Medina Valley ISD’s spending of COVID relief funds under scrutiny by the Department of Education

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Investigators have begun reviewing how Medina Valley Independent School District officials have spent federal pandemic relief funds, a superintendent’s briefing published ahead of Monday’s school board meeting confirms. The United States Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General launched the inquiry after receiving “numerous...
Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
