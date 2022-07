School is right around the corner, and one local organization is collecting school supplies to help local students in need. Every year, the Black Nurses of Evansville hosts events to help parents who may be struggling to get supplies. Last year they held a backpack fair, and handed out hundreds of backpacks. This year they're collecting supplies from the community to give to students at Lincoln Elementary and Washington Middle School.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO