Claremont, CA

Authorities ID Man Killed in Claremont; Suspect in Custody

By City News Service
 2 days ago
CLAREMONT (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday identified a man who police say was fatally shot in Claremont by a man who was later taken into custody.

Officers were sent about 12:10 a.m. Monday to the Claremont Lodge, 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd., on a report of gunshots heard in the area, the Claremont Police Department reported.

"Upon officers' arrival, they located a male in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound," police said in a statement. "Officers and paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department performed life saving measures; however, the male succumbed to his injuries."

Jose Padilla, 28, of Pomona died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

"Follow-up investigation led to the identification of the suspect," police said. "A short time later, the suspect was located in the city of West Covina and arrested."

John Martinez, 45, of Pomona, was booked on suspicion of murder at the Claremont Police Department Jail, and was held on $4 million bail. No other suspects were being sought, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Claremont police at 909-399-5411.

