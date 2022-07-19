Expired plates lead to multiple charges for Indianola man

A Carroll man arrested for motor vehicle burglary and using a stolen bank card was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyson Alan Jackson was charged with third-degree burglary, credit card fraud, and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, all aggravated misdemeanors, following a Carroll Police Department investigation into a Nov. 16 report. Authorities say Jackson used a rock to smash the window of a vehicle and steal the victim’s purse. Later that day, Jackson used the stolen bank card to purchase gasoline from the Glidden Casey’s. According to law enforcement, Jackson was also found operating a 2016 Ford F-150 without permission from the owner. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jackson pled guilty to only the third-degree burglary charge and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Jackson was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges, and court costs related to the case.

CARROLL, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO