ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Expired plates lead to multiple charges for Indianola man

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop in Adel early Monday led to a number of drug charges against an Indianola man. Derrick Mathew Nestvedt, 39, of 6939 143rd Ave., Indianola, was arrested on 11th Street in Adel for unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance...

theperrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Indianola Man Receives Multiple Felonies After Traffic Stop In Adel

An Indianola man received multiple felonies after being involved in a traffic stop in Adel earlier this week. According to court documents, 39-year-old Derrick Nestvedt was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for a controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony for failure to affix a drug stamp and serious misdemeanors for possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, operating while under the influence first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance marijuana first offense.
ADEL, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel Police Report July 11-17

Brandon Michael DeBord, 37, of 1400 S. 10th St., Adel, was arrested for domestic abuse assault. A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 1400 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $10,200. July 13, 2022. No activity reported. July 14, 2022. No activity reported. July 15, 2022.
ADEL, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Centerville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop

A Centerville woman is accused of stealing a truck following a Monday morning traffic stop in Pella. Tammy Bradshaw, 52, has been charged with second-degree theft. According to the Pella Police Department, at 7:30 AM, officers noticed a pickup truck driving 5 mph in a 25 mph zone. The truck was impeding traffic and Bradshaw was observed holding her head up with her arm and not wearing a seatbelt.
CENTERVILLE, IA
theperrynews.com

Clive man arrested in Waukee for allegedly assaulting niece

A Clive man was arrested in Waukee Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a July 10 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his niece after she told him and his girlfriend to clear out. Day-Lon Ray Houston, 32, of 1645 N.W. 91st St., Clive, was charged with...
WAUKEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Adel, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To November Vehicle Break-In

A Carroll man arrested for motor vehicle burglary and using a stolen bank card was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyson Alan Jackson was charged with third-degree burglary, credit card fraud, and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, all aggravated misdemeanors, following a Carroll Police Department investigation into a Nov. 16 report. Authorities say Jackson used a rock to smash the window of a vehicle and steal the victim’s purse. Later that day, Jackson used the stolen bank card to purchase gasoline from the Glidden Casey’s. According to law enforcement, Jackson was also found operating a 2016 Ford F-150 without permission from the owner. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jackson pled guilty to only the third-degree burglary charge and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Jackson was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges, and court costs related to the case.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Sentenced For Illegal Possession Of Firearms/Ammunition

A Carroll man accused of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, the charges against 38-year-old Shelby Joseph Norman stem from an Aug. 19 interaction with the Carroll Police Department that revealed Norman had a 9mm pistol on his person despite being barred from doing so due to prior convictions. Officers arrested Norman on Nov. 23, and he was found with multiple shotgun shells in his pocket, which he was also prohibited from possessing. Norman initially faced two class D felony charges, but he pled guilty to a single count as part of the plea agreement. Norman was placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in lieu of a five-year prison sentence. Norman’s prior criminal history includes a willful injury causing bodily injury conviction and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon in 2016 out of Clarke County District Court.
CARROLL, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 20

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kevin Larkin, 29, of 16 Northeast Horizon Dr., Waukee, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Criminal Charge#Law Enforcement#Owi#Chevrolet#Xanax
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested in Grand Junction brandishing ‘corn knife’

A Perry man was arrested in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a female with an edged weapon. Richard Allen Keller, 41, of 1305 Sixth St., Perry, was charged carrying a dangerous weapon and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and arrested on warrants for fifth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown looking for vicious dog and owner

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman says three large dogs chased her down, tackled her and bit her arm outside of her apartment building. She wants to remain anonymous and says the owner of the dog left before the ambulance or the police could get there. She described them...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
theperrynews.com

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man arrested for allegedly slapping, punching ex-wife

A Des Moines man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly slapping and punching his ex-wife as she slept. Patrick Wayne Willis, 42, of 4030 N.E. 46th St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 36000...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department arrested Shane Seagler, 43, of Massena, on June 27th on Cass County warrants for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Gathering where Controlled Substances are used, and three counts of Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance Violation. Seagler was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.
ATLANTIC, IA
WHO 13

Third arrest made in Sunday homicide in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A third person has been charged with murder in the death of a Des Moines man whose body was found in his apartment early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Des Moines resident Dustin Goben. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 15-17, 2022

6:23pm: Arthur Hardman requested to speak to an Officer in regards to a welfare check. An Officer spoke to him and resolved the issue. 7:11pm: Mia Carmen reported a log in the road in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. An Officer removed the log. 7:19pm: An Officer assisted...
JEFFERSON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado

LITTLETON, Colorado (KCCI) - Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday after a “tragic accident” in Littleton, Colorado. The sheriff’s office said the Wood family was visiting other family at a home in the 6000 block of South Jay Way. They were using a zip line tied to two trees in the backyard when one of the trees gave way and fell on Maximillion. He died later at the hospital.
LITTLETON, CO
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Road Collision Throws Man From Tractor

Marion County was struck by tragedy over the weekend after a tractor accident left one man dead. At 2:15 pm Saturday in Otley, Iowa, 72-year-old Harold Gorter was hit while driving his tractor down Highway 163. Gorter was driving his 1974 Ford 7000 tractor and was struck by 41-year-old Chad Birkenholtz in his Honda Accord.
MARION COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy