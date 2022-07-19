ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, WI

Flagging Operations Put On Hold in Darlington Due To Heat

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to hot temperatures forecasted all this week, the bridge deck polymer overlay scheduled...

Portion of State Highway 81 in Grant Co. closed for bridge replacement

BEETOWN, Wis. — State Highway 81 is closed east of Beetown in Grant County through mid-September so construction crews can replace a bridge over Hackett Branch. The project is set to include a new bridge, guardrail and roadway approaches, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A detour route...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Fire Departments Receive Fire Suppression Tool Donations

Four area fire departments are receiving a donation from Melody Lodge #2 of Platteville of Fire Suppression Tools provided by Fire Suppression Solutions of Mequon. The Fire Suppression Tool is a lightweight device that can be used by firefighters, first responders, police officers, and many others once a fire is discovered. Approximately eight seconds after activation, an aerosol mist is generated volumetrically, flooding the space of a fire and interrupting the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules, suppressing the flames. It can reduce temperatures up to 1000 degrees, giving firefighters a better chance at combatting a fire. The Platteville, Hazel Green, Cuba City, and Belmont fire departments received the device Tuesday at the Melody Lodge meeting in Platteville.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Madison adds second response team, second station for CARES team

MADISON, Wis. — Madison is expanding its alternative emergency response program. City officials announced Tuesday that the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, which launched last September, will add a second responding location and a second unit. “I think that when you look at the call volume over time,...
MADISON, WI
Darlington, WI
Darlington, WI
Darlington, WI
Galena Council Responds To Complaints About Detour

Galena residents along the route of a highway detour can now more easily install fences on their property to ward off noise and dust. The City Council has approved a temporary measure allowing residents of Gear Street to construct fences exceeding 42 inches with a building permit, for which fees would be waived. Fences taller than 42 inches located in the front yard setback typically require a zoning variance, which requires a public hearing and takes about 45 days. The measure was enacted in response to citizen complaints about a detour on U.S. Highway 20 and Highway 84 through Galena that began June 20.
GALENA, IL
Downtown Madison neighbors 'being blasted' by Essen Haus' music, they say

Amplified outdoor music is coming to an end at the Essen Haus, Come Back In and Up North restaurants at 574 E. Wilson St. in downtown Madison. During a tense neighborhood meeting on Monday night, Robert Worm — the owner of the three businesses — and management from the Up North, agreed to shut down amplified outdoor music following neighborhood complaints and daily calls to the Madison Police Department for noise issues.
MADISON, WI
Bus Strikes Fuel Pump and Does Some Damage in Cassville

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to a crash with property damage at the BP Station in the Village of Cassville. According to a report, 41 year old Jason Otte of Cassville was driving a bus that was pulling a boat. He pulled it into the gas station and up to a pump but was out of reach of the hose, so he attempted to back up to reposition it. While Otte was repositioning the bus, he hit the fuel pump causing damage to the pump and minor but functional damage to the bus. There were no injuries reported.
CASSVILLE, WI
Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
What you can expect this year at the Dane County Fair

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Fair is back at the Alliant Energy Center starting today. Gates are open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, with events running until 11 p.m. The Carnival will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday, but will...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
15-year-old drowns in swimming pond at Columbia Co. campground

LODI, Wis. — A 15-year-old drowned in a pond at a campground near Lodi Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Smokey Hollow Campground north of Lodi just after 5:40 p.m. for a report of a teenager who had gone under the water but hadn’t resurfaced. First responders found the 15-year-old roughly 50 minutes after they had last been seen.
LODI, WI
Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen died after going under the water in a swimming pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said. Authorities received an emergency call at about 5:42 p.m. from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, Lodi Fire,...
CHICAGO, IL
Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
Two Vehicle Accident With Minor Injuries in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash around 9am Tuesday on Highway 11 in Shullsburg. The drivers, 62 year old Gale Raisbeck of Benton and 29 year old Deric Anderson of Lancaster had minor injuries. Raisbeck’s vehicle and Anderson’s vehicle had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire, Shullsburg EMS and Shullsburg Police all assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Vehicle fire causes closure in both directions on Rock Co. highway

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire closed both directions of lanes in WIS 213 near Beloit Tuesday morning. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, reports of this vehicle fire came in at approximately 8:45 a.m. The closure was between County Q and Cleophas Road, according to officials. There...
BELOIT, WI
Latest Madison Hyundai/Kia theft strikes out-of-state an visitor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ongoing plague of Hyundai and Kia thefts that has elicited multiple warnings from the Madison Police Department, among other law enforcement agencies, struck again. This time the victim was someone visiting the Wisconsin capital from out of town. According to the latest MPD report, the...
MADISON, WI
New speed enforcement sign also displays critical messages

Slowpokes and leadfoots alike – keep your eyes peeled as you drive around Verona this summer for a new device that will not only share your speed, it will also share important messages such as road closures and detours. Last week, the new message board and speed trailer was...
VERONA, WI
Parisi names new Alliant Energy Center director

MADISON, Wis. — Just over six months after the former executive director of the Alliant Energy Center resigned, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday named a new director for the facility. Wednesday afternoon, Parisi announced Adam Heffron as the center’s next director, pending approval by the county board....
DANE COUNTY, WI
92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people Priscilla Knodle’s age are slowing down, the 92-year-old is doing just the opposite. Knodle has been entering in the Stephenson County Fair since she was a teenager, saying she first submitted baked goods in the home ec competition in the 1940′s. As the years passed, her blue ribbons accumulated and her entries increased.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

