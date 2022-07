Towards the end of the Civil War, there were some men in Texas and throughout the South who had given up on the Confederate cause. They were homesick and tired of fighting; some who had been on furlough simply refused to return to their units. As far as they were concerned it was all over - however, the authorities didn’t see it that way - the men were considered traitors and deserters. As a result, they were forced to stay on the run.

