Bus Strikes Fuel Pump and Does Some Damage in Cassville

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash around 9am Tuesday on Highway 11 in Shullsburg. The drivers, 62 year old Gale Raisbeck of Benton and 29 year old Deric Anderson of Lancaster had minor injuries. Raisbeck’s vehicle and Anderson’s vehicle had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire, Shullsburg EMS and Shullsburg Police all assisted at the scene.
BEETOWN, Wis. — State Highway 81 is closed east of Beetown in Grant County through mid-September so construction crews can replace a bridge over Hackett Branch. The project is set to include a new bridge, guardrail and roadway approaches, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A detour route...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
Deputies from the Lafayette County sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash in White Oak Springs Township on Monday afternoon around 4:15pm. Officials say that the two drivers were both traveling on County Highway W when one of the vehicles, driven by 48 year old Becky Schulting of East Dubuque, began to slow down for a stop near an intersection and was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 39 year old Terrance West of Dubuque, causing severe damage to both vehicles. West suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Shullsburg fire, Shullsburg Police, and Shullsburg EMS also assisted deputies. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Four area fire departments are receiving a donation from Melody Lodge #2 of Platteville of Fire Suppression Tools provided by Fire Suppression Solutions of Mequon. The Fire Suppression Tool is a lightweight device that can be used by firefighters, first responders, police officers, and many others once a fire is discovered. Approximately eight seconds after activation, an aerosol mist is generated volumetrically, flooding the space of a fire and interrupting the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules, suppressing the flames. It can reduce temperatures up to 1000 degrees, giving firefighters a better chance at combatting a fire. The Platteville, Hazel Green, Cuba City, and Belmont fire departments received the device Tuesday at the Melody Lodge meeting in Platteville.
Two people had minor injuries following a rollover crash Friday near Patch Grove. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 6:25am, 48 year old Vernon Richardson of Madison and his wife, 34 year old Teresa Richardson, were traveling in a truck on Highway 18, down the Patch Grove hill in heavy rain. The truck began to hydroplane and slid into the north ditch. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side in the ditch and then it continued to slide down the Patch Grove hill in the west bound lane. The truck slid into the north ditch, where the truck rolled back onto its wheels. The truck came to rest and both Vernon Richardson and Teresa Richardson were able to climb out of the truck. West Grant EMS, along with the Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted both occupants. Both Vernon and Teresa Richardson were taken to Gunderson hospital in Prairie Du Chien with minor injuries. The truck was a total loss and was removed from the scene by B&M Towing of Bloomington.
Officials with the Darlington Police Department say there will be flagging operations on Main Street in Darlington Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews are scheduled to be on-site to apply polymer overlay to the bridge deck. The overlay will be completed half at a time under lane closure with flagging operations, so expect delays.
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.
Several emergency crews responded to a crash in Dodgeville Sunday morning. Iowa County dispatch received a call about a crash on Highway 18 and Johns Street in Dodgeville just after 11 a.m. The City of Dodgeville Police Department and multiple EMS crews responded to the crash scene. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Authorities say three ambulances were called upon to take people to a hospital with injuries. The severity of the injuries is unknown. No names were released.
BAGLEY, Wis. — An 84-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office called a farming accident. In a news release Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Walter Du Charme was operating an older model New Holland lawn tractor at a property on County Highway A in the town of Bloomington around 4:15 p.m. when it rolled over on steep terrain.
Due to hot temperatures forecasted all this week, the bridge deck polymer overlay scheduled for the Main Street bridge in Darlington this week has been pushed to next week. Crews were scheduled to be on-site to apply polymer overlay to the bridge deck Tuesday and Wednesday. The overlay will be completed half at a time under lane closure with flagging operations.
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A man is dead in Jackson County after he crashed into a tree Saturday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:48 p.m., deputies were alerted to an accident near the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue just north of Bellevue. The...
MERRIMAC, Wis. — Sauk County Sheriff’s officials identified a bicyclist Monday who was killed in a crash last week near Merrimac. David M. Curto, 65, of rural Merrimac, was cycling on State Highway 78 near Goette Road Thursday afternoon when he lost control and veered into the westbound lane. Officials said a vehicle then hit Curto, who died at the scene.
One person was taken to a hospital after a motorcycle crash on Highway 18 outside of Barneveld Sunday afternoon. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash on Highway 18 at Pikes Peak Road around 3 p.m. Iowa County Deputies, the Barneveld Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office reported one person was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash. There was no report on the person in the crash or their condition.
Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
