Bus Strikes Fuel Pump and Does Some Damage in Cassville

Two people had minor injuries following a rollover crash Friday near Patch Grove. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 6:25am, 48 year old Vernon Richardson of Madison and his wife, 34 year old Teresa Richardson, were traveling in a truck on Highway 18, down the Patch Grove hill in heavy rain. The truck began to hydroplane and slid into the north ditch. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side in the ditch and then it continued to slide down the Patch Grove hill in the west bound lane. The truck slid into the north ditch, where the truck rolled back onto its wheels. The truck came to rest and both Vernon Richardson and Teresa Richardson were able to climb out of the truck. West Grant EMS, along with the Bloomington Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted both occupants. Both Vernon and Teresa Richardson were taken to Gunderson hospital in Prairie Du Chien with minor injuries. The truck was a total loss and was removed from the scene by B&M Towing of Bloomington.

PATCH GROVE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO