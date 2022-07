On July 19, the King County Council approved legislation to declare fentanyl a public health crisis in King County. The proposal comes amid continuing sharp increases in the number of people dying from fentanyl overdoses. The number of people in King County who died from a fentanyl overdose more than doubled in King County last year alone, according to the King County Medical Examiner Office’s Fatal Overdose Dashboard.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO