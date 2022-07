Rose Marie (Kaba) Nemeth, 97, of Hillsboro died July 17, 2022. Mrs. Nemeth moved with her late husband to Jefferson County in 1969 and worked at Cedar Hill Drug as a pharmacist assistant and then for Dr. Ortillo as a medical assistant before obtaining an EMT (emergency medical technician) license and working for Big River Ambulance. She retired from Hillsboro Post Office, where she was a clerk. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she served on the parish council and various committees. She enjoyed returning to her old parish, St. Mary of Victories Hungarian Catholic Church. Born Dec. 2, 1924, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Torok) Kaba and Steve (Theresa) Kaba.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO