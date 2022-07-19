ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch: Oklahoma CareerTech Students Save 2 Lives While Attending Conference In Nashville

By News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - A group of Oklahoma CareerTech students recently helped...

Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Oklahoma

Two Ukrainian families arrived in Oklahoma to begin new lives. Dozens of people greeted them Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport, welcoming them to Oklahoma. One of the new arrivals expressed his excitement after entering the terminal, "I'm very excited and feeling good," he said. "Amazing, it's crazy, I can't believe it's happened."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Two Oklahoma Boys Use Track To Work Through Traumatic Experience

Two Oklahoma boys are on their way to becoming track stars and are heading to their national competition next week. Six years ago, they were inside a car when it was stolen. Their mother said track has become an outlet as they work through the difficult experience. Ten-year-old Robert and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Claremore Church Sponsoring Two Refugee Families From Ukraine

Two refugee families from Ukraine landed in Tulsa on July 21 with about 75 people welcoming them with hugs and cheering. The families fled from their devastated home city of Mariupol to Poland, where they have been waiting for a Claremore church to sponsor them. With signs, balloons and smiles,...
CLAREMORE, OK
'Etch To Protect' Program Aims To Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

A new free program aims to put the brakes on a growing crime issue affecting drivers. "Etch to Protect" is the first program of its kind in Oklahoma. It marks catalytic converters to protect them from being stolen. "It happens right now on a weekly basis, but most of those...
TULSA, OK
Another Very Hot Weekend Expected

Some morning showers are possible across the state ahead of another hot weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After Thursday's scattered storms, we’re still in the running this morning for a few additional showers for the next few hours. Higher chances will remain south, but we’ll have a mention near the metro. Later this afternoon, a few additional scattered storms will be possible but not likely. This may be just enough to keep a few spots below one hundred this afternoon, but I’ll continue with triple-digit highs for most of the area, including the metro, along with heat index values near 105 to 110. South winds increase slightly today reaching speeds from 15 to 20 mph. Another heat advisory will be required today area-wide. After today, the mid-level heights are expected to rise and will be too strong to mention any storm activity until later next week before the ridge begins to flatten and weakens.
ENVIRONMENT

