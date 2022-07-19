Watch: Oklahoma CareerTech Students Save 2 Lives While Attending Conference In Nashville

Some morning showers are possible across the state ahead of another hot weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After Thursday's scattered storms, we’re still in the running this morning for a few additional showers for the next few hours. Higher chances will remain south, but we’ll have a mention near the metro. Later this afternoon, a few additional scattered storms will be possible but not likely. This may be just enough to keep a few spots below one hundred this afternoon, but I’ll continue with triple-digit highs for most of the area, including the metro, along with heat index values near 105 to 110. South winds increase slightly today reaching speeds from 15 to 20 mph. Another heat advisory will be required today area-wide. After today, the mid-level heights are expected to rise and will be too strong to mention any storm activity until later next week before the ridge begins to flatten and weakens.

