The Panthers' 'evil twin' black helmets are the hottest new NFL look for 2022

By Christian D'Andrea
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals stepped up their uniform game last week by announcing a clean black-and-white helmet to pair with their 50s television two-tone alternate kits in 2022. Then, with training camp looming, the Carolina Panthers found a way to steal their thunder.

The Panthers unveiled their new alternates Tuesday; a black-background beauty that reduces the team’s extremely 90s logo into a neon parti. Electric blue helmet stripes work in concert with the electric blue shoulder stripes of both the team’s home and away jerseys. The end result is a Death Star all-black kit that’s gonna look good no matter who is throwing interceptions in Carolina in 2022:

The Panthers are calling the new alternates their “evil twin” and hell yes, great name, 10/10 no notes:

Carolina is headed toward another potential lost season as head coach Matt Rhule oversees a quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. That’ll be ugly, but at least his team won’t be.

