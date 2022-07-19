ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Great Lakes Water Authority Denies All Claims Related To Flooding In Summer 2021

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqynJ_0gky41qQ00

(CBS DETROIT) — The Great Lakes Water Authority denies all claims submitted following the flooding in June 2021.

The authority announced the decision on Tuesday and says it was based on two factors — findings from an independent investigation conducted last year and the Michigan Governmental Liability for Negligence Act, which states GLWA would be considered liable if its sewage disposal system was 50% or more the cause of property damage.

“We understand the difficult situations homeowners and businesses face when flooding occurs,” GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey said in a press release. “We are experiencing increased frequency and intensity of storms hitting our region.  This is why it’s critical to focus on building resiliency in the regional system.

GLWA says the investigation determined widespread basement flooding was “inevitable due to the unprecedented amount and intensity of the rainfall that occurred on June 25-26, 2021.” It also determined basement backups and surface flooding would still have occurred in GLWA’s system even if everything in the regional system “worked in an ideal manner.”

Click here to read the investigation’s final report.

“Even before the release of the final report from the Independent Investigators, GLWA began working to implement key infrastructure and process improvements to help address the stresses put on an infrastructure system not built for this level of rain,” Coffey said. “We remain committed to doing everything within our power and to working closely with our infrastructure partners in southeast Michigan, to help mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

GLWA says it is working with lawmakers to find funding for a Flood Risk Mitigation Study for Southeast Michigan. The study would be conducted in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers if funded.

The authority urges property owners to take steps to protect their assets such as disconnecting downspouts, checking basement walls and foundation for leaks, disposing of grease properly (not in drains), and snaking drains and the sewer lateral service line every two years.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Signs $76B Michigan Budget, Rejects Anti-Abortion Items

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law Wednesday, largely backing the plan legislators approved but vetoing money that Republicans funneled toward anti-abortion causes including groups that run “pregnancy resource centers” focused on persuading pregnant women to give birth. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds the final piece of a $76 billion state budget she signed into law, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Detroit. Whitmer largely backed the plan she signed off on Wednesday but nixed money that Republicans had funneled toward anti-abortion causes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Negotiators met behind the scenes...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Rescues Owl Struck By Car

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police had their hands full when had to save an owl Sunday night. Troopers in the Tri-City Post rescued the bird after it was struck by a vehicle on US-10 near M-47, which isn’t far from Midland, MI. Tri-City Post: Troopers responded to assist an owl that was struck by a car on US-10 near M-47 last night.  The owl appeared to have a broken wing. Troopers connected him with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists. pic.twitter.com/RXFh0AColJ — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 18, 2022 The owl appeared to have a broken wing and was “connected with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists,” MSP said. As of Wednesday, MSP did not give an update on the bird. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Bike Travel Up Amid High Gas Prices

Metro-Detroiters are getting into gear by riding bikes and walking. “Especially in the daytime the people coming back and forth to work, getting on their bikes, I see a lot more,” Gary Salwin said, while riding his bike in Ferndale. And the price of gas may be one big reason. AAA Michigan says the current average is $4.55 a gallon . So some folks are ditching their cars and putting their limbs to work. “I like to save a few dollars and tool around the neighborhood, get myself outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Salwin said. Erwin Schielke says it’s more costs effective to run errands on...
FERNDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

General Motors Recognizes Metro Detroit Nonprofits Awarded Community Impact Grants

(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors is recognizing local nonprofits that received a community impact grant this year, The program focuses on STEM education, climate equity, community development and vehicle and road safety. It was launched in 2010 to help address local issues in communities by providing philanthropic grants to nonprofit organizations. In 2021, the automaker provided $86.7 million to nonprofits working to help create solutions to social issues — including 95,000 employee volunteer hours and $46 million in grantmaking to support more than 360 U.S.-based nonprofit projects. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend, Now $4.63 A Gallon

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, AAA announced Monday (July 18). Officials say the state’s average price is $4.63 a gallon, which is 56 cents less than last month. However, it is $1.36 more than last year. Drivers are reportedly spending an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas — a drop from $72 last week. “Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a press release. “If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.” In Metro...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Here’s Where State Abortion Bans Stand Amid Legal Challenges

(CNN) — In more than a dozen states, legal fights are underway over abortion bans and other laws that greatly limit the procedure after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to an abortion on June 24. Abortion rights proponents have taken legal action, challenging several states’ abortion restrictions and have seen some success in temporarily blocking bans in at least five states: Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan and Utah. Here’s where some states’ abortion bans stand as courts consider legal challenges:   Arizona: state seeks to lift hold on pre-Roe abortion ban   Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking a state court to lift a 1973...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Purchased In Battle Creek

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Southeast Michigan#Climate Change#Glwa
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Red Sedan Tailgated, Shot At Another Vehicle On I-94

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver reported that he was shot at while driving on I-94. The incident happened at about 8:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Lonyo and Livernois. Police say the man said he was leaving work in Romulus and entered eastbound I-94 at Ecorse Road. The man said that a red sedan was tailgating him from Ecorse to Lonyo, and then the driver pulled up next to his vehicle. Troopers say it was reported that the driver of the red sedan shot at the man’s vehicle one time, damaging the passenger side rear door. The man was not injured. He told troopers he exited at Livernois after the shooting and did not know where the suspect went. No other information was provided to troopers on the red sedan or the suspect. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to call the Metro South Post 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ROMULUS, MI
CBS Detroit

Jill Biden, Education Chief Set To Visit Michigan This Week As Part Of Summer Learning Tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan this week to examine summer learning programs that are helping children who fell behind during the pandemic catch up on reading, writing and arithmetic before the new school year begins. FILE – First lady Jill Biden smiles as she is introduced before speaking during the American Federation of Teachers convention, July 15, 2022, in Boston. Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are kicking off a summer learning tour this week with stops in Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan over two days. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) The...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Non-Profit Giving Away Free Gas In Oak Park On Monday

(CBS DETROIT) – A local non-profit is giving away $20,000 of free gas on Monday afternoon. This gas giveaway comes as gas prices continue to fall in the Metro Detroit area. The Prophetic World Group, a local non-profit, raised $20,000 to provide gas for as many people as they can. The giveaway will take place at 2 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 13500 W. Eight Mile Road in Oak Park. Each car will get $4o worth of gas, and the giveaway will continue until the entire $20,000 has been used. This giveaway and the decrease in gas prices are both good news for residents in Metro Detroit. According to AAA, Metro Detroit’s average price for regular gas currently sits at $4.65 per gallon, which is 63 cents less than last month. However, it is $1.36 more than the price at this time last year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAK PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Funding Tied To College Pregnancy Centers

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed funding tied to college pregnancy centers. The veto was toward part of Michigan’s education budget and totaled about $6 million in funding. The funding was originally for anti-abortion pregnancy services at higher education centers and research grants that prohibit funding for stem cell research on aborted fetal tissue. In a letter to the state Senate, Whitmer said items “harm women’s health care” and would create a “gag rule preventing reproductive health-service providers from even mentioning abortion and otherwise make it harder for women to get the healthcare they need.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin Arrested In Abortion Rights Protest In Front Of US Supreme Court

(CNN/CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin were among 17 Democratic members of Congress arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon as part of an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court. Representative Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, center, Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat from Minnesota, center right, and Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, right, in the street outside the US Supreme Court during a protest of the court overturning Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The high court’s reversal of the 1973 landmark decision protecting...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here’s A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.   Auburn Road: Oakland – EB Auburn Rd, Crooks to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN daily, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.   Grand River: Oakland – NB/SB Grand River Ave CLOSED, Gill Rd to Orchard Lake, Sat 5am-1pm. I-75: Oakland – NB/SB I-75, Saginaw Rd to I-475, 2 LANES OPEN daily, 7am-2pm, Mon-Sun. Oakland – NB I-75, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 5pm. Wayne – NB/SB I-75, I-94 to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. Wayne – SB I-75/Gratiot Conn CLOSED, I-375 to M-10/Lodge, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am. Wayne –...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Lawsuit Seeks To Ban Ryan Kelley From Michigan Ballot For Jan. 6

DETROIT (AP) — A Metro Detroit man sued Thursday to try to disqualify Republican Ryan Kelley from the Michigan governor’s race, saying he should be declared an insurrectionist whose votes won’t count. Kelley faces misdemeanor charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit says the western Michigan man’s participation makes him ineligible for office under the U.S. Constitution. The 14th Amendment states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. and has taken an oath to support the Constitution cannot hold a state office. Kelley took an oath in 2019 when he...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Jackpot! Man Wins Largest Instant Game Prize In Michigan Lottery History

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — One lucky man won $6 million in the “Diamond Riches” scratch-off game — the largest instant game prize in Michigan Lottery history. Officials say the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County bought the ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart, 10 miles north of Gaylord. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, says he stopped at the store on his way to work. “I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday,” he said. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs ‘Historic’ Education Budget

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed an education budget, making it the highest state per-student investment in Michigan. State officials say the budget is divided into six categories: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure and teacher recruitment. “Every kid in every district deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud today to sign a historic, bipartisan education budget that will make game-changing investments to improve every student’s in-class experience,” Whitmer said in a press release. Education Budget by the Numbers: $9,150 per-pupil funding for every kid, in every public school district, highest state...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

New Law Allows Michigan Bars, Restaurants To Offer ‘Self-Serve’ Beer And Wine

(CBS DETROIT) — A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week will now allow Michigan businesses with on-site liquor licenses to add self-dispensing services for beer, wine and mixed drinks. Senate Bill 656, also called Public Act 136 of 2022, was introduced by Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) and allows for “beer walls” and “tap walls” to be installed in bars and restaurants. “With the governor’s signature of this measure, Michigan has now joined 45 other states that allow self-dispensing technology as an option for busy bars and restaurants — while also improving safety for consumers,” Runestad said in a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Ranks No. 25 In Most Dangerous States For Pedestrians

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan ranks No. 25 among the most dangerous states for pedestrians. In a “Dangerous By Design” 2022 report, Native Americans and Black Americans and those who walk in lower-income areas are killed at far higher rates than any other group. On average, more than 770 pedestrians between 2016 and 2020 died after being struck in Michigan. Nationwide, New Mexico is ranked No. 1 as the most unsafe state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Signs Executive Order Refusing To Extradite Woman, Providers Coming To Michigan For Reproductive Healthcare

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday refusing to extradite women who come to the state for reproductive healthcare. Officials say the order also protects providers of legal abortion in Michigan. The executive order comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, marking a shift in abortion law with several states expected to limit or ban the procedure. “After the overturn of Roe v Wade and the ensuing implementation of a series of extreme bans on abortion that criminalize women and medical professionals across the country, visitors to Michigan must know that they can access...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy