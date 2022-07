Once again, Tennessee believes it’s Tennessee again. The old Tennessee. The really good Tennessee. The Tennessee of the Power T. Peyton Manning. Phil Fulmer. Tee Martin. The rivalry with Steve Spurrier and Florida. The Volunteers won a national championship in 1998, then slipped into the college football darkness, unable to find their way out, much less a way back to the top of Rocky Top.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO