(670 The Score) The Blackhawks resisted undergoing a rebuilding process for the last several years and in doing so managed to dig their hole even deeper. The Blackhawks haven't earned a playoff berth in a non-pandemic season since 2016-’17. Recently, Chicago finally embarked on a full rebuild, with first-year general manager Kyle Davidson trading star forward Alex DeBrincat and promising young center Kirby Dach on NHL Draft night to acquire more picks, which were used on teenagers who are years away from reaching the NHL, as well as letting a few productive players leave in free agency.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO