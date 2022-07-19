ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

As longtime Star Wars: The Old Republic creative director leaves, Bioware says it's 'committed' to the game's future

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago

Bioware assures fans that they still have big plans for SWTOR despite Charles Boyd's departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUp63_0gky0Kfo00
(Image credit: EA)

Charles Boyd, creative director of Star Wars: The Old Republic and a 16-year Bioware veteran, has announced his departure from the game and studio. Bioware released a statement thanking Boyd, and took the opportunity to both reaffirm its commitment to the game, and lay out a five-person 'design leadership team' who'll shape its future.

"[Charles Boyd] leaves SWTOR in excellent hands with an incredible team that will carry forward our vision for the game," wrote Bioware General Manager Gary McKay, "We are committed to SWTOR’s future as we continue to work on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect". The announcement did not name a candidate that would fill Boyd's shoes as creative director, instead listing five people stepping up to SWTOR's design leadership team who "have also played pivotal roles in making the experience as special as it is".

Boyd's departure comes in the wake of the loss of multiple senior staff members working on Dragon Age 4, which itself followed the exit of DA's executive producer Mark Darrah and Mass Effect's Casey Hudson.

The new team, all of them SWTOR veterans, is responsible for charting out a course for the game after Boyd's departure on August 5. When PCG spoke to Boyd last year, the game still felt like it had a lot of fuel left in the tank, but its most recent expansion was a disappointment and some key parts remained broken weeks after launch. Fans should obviously keep expectations in check: it seems clear that, while SWTOR has enough players to keep it afloat, it's probably not an EA investment priority.

Either way, we might not be waiting long for a hint about the game's future direction. SWTOR's next update hits on August 2, a few days before Boyd is set to depart. It promises a new operation, story stuff, and new missions on Manaan. As for the bigger picture, Bioware only says it will "share more about those plans with you soon".

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The creator of Doom is making a new FPS – and it’s set to be eye-popping

John Romero, the co-creator of demon-slaying series Doom, is working on a new FPS game built in Unreal Engine 5. Although the classic series was rebooted several years ago with Doom and Doom Eternal, John Romero didn’t contribute to the revival. His most recent release was 2020’s mafia strategy game Empire of Sin, but he’s going back to the FPS genre for his next outing.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Boyd
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Director#War#Video Game#Dragon Age#Da#Pcg
hypebeast.com

Playstation Plus To Get More Than 50 Ubisoft Games for Free

Shortly after launching its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans, Sony is now adding more than 50 Ubisoft games for free access by the end of 2022. The collection comes under the Ubisoft+ Classics series that originally launched with 27 titles including the likes of The Division, For Honor, and the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but Sony and Ubisoft will soon be expanding the library to include more than 50 different titles that those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium can access completely for free. Some of these classic titles include Child of Light, the first Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and the massively popular Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I terrorized London with a team of clowns in this upcoming circus tactics game inspired by Darkest Dungeon

In Circus Electrique (opens in new tab), you have two main tasks. Exploring the streets of London through Darkest Dungeon style turn-based battles, and putting on entertaining big top shows featuring the best performers you can find. Both require a surprising amount of strategy and planning. Chaining together synergistic combat moves across different character classes in battle can lead to destructive turns that leave enemies unable to move. Meanwhile, finding great chemistry between performers in your circus shows à la FIFA Ultimate Team will lead to better crowd reactions and more resources to work with.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy