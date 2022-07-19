ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Parents Demand Removal Of ISD Police Chief, Five ISD Officers

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde parents are demanding the school board fire the school district’s police chief and the five...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Report: STX School Shooter’s Mom Confronted By Victim’s Family

The mother of the South Texas teen who shot 21 inside an elementary school is being confronted by one of the victim’s families. Telemundo reports Adriana Martinez told Amerie Jo Garza’s family Tuesday her son was a coward, but shouldn’t be judged because he had mental health issues. Garza’s family doesn’t believe Martinez is innocent and demanded to know why she didn’t have a good relationship with her son.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Active Uvalde Police Chief Suspended Following Scathing Report

The acting police chief who was on duty during the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school has been suspended. The Mayor’s Office in Uvalde, Texas released a statement Sunday saying that Lieutenant Mariano Pargas has been placed on leave while investigations continue. The announcement followed a scathing...
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Teachers Union Blasts Uvalde School Shooting Report

The highly critical official report on the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting doesn’t mention the gun laws in the Lone Star State. Clay Robison with the Texas State Teachers Association says those laws allowed an 18-year-old sociopath to legally buy an assault weapon. The state’s largest teacher’s union wants the...
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Texas School Shooter Left Trail Of Ominous Warning Signs

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left so many hints that he was violent and obsessed with notoriety that former classmates began calling him “school shooter.” He was bullied in fourth grade in the same classroom where the May 24 massacre occurred. And to prepare for it, he elicited details about the school from a young relative and collected articles about the Buffalo, New York supermarket shooting.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Frequent Lockdowns May Have Contributed To Uvalde Tragedy

(AP) — Nearly two months after a deadly shooting a Texas elementary school, a Texas House of Representatives committee report found that nearly 400 officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the 77-minute rampage in which 19 kids and two teachers died. According to the report, frequent lockdowns contributed to a “diminished sense of vigilance about responding to security alerts.” Nearly 50 security alerts and lockdowns were called in Uvalde since February, many of which are attributed to “bailouts”— a local term for people fleeing from law enforcement after crossing into the U.S., according to the report.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Two Decades Of Shooter Response Strategy Ignored In Uvalde

A total of 376 officers converged on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — more than the entire police force in a mid-size American city like Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Tempe, Arizona. But for more than 70 minutes on May 24, not one stopped the shooter, even though the sound of gunfire can be heard on newly released video. By the time the officers took action, 19 elementary school students and two teachers were dead or mortally wounded.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

TX Governor Thanks House For Uvalde Investigative Report

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is thanking the state House for its report into the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Abbott says the detailed account shows there are serious concerns about how police responded to Robb Elementary on May 24th. The Republican governor promised the legislature will start coming up with bills to improve public and school safety.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

CNN: Arredondo Could Be Fired This Weekend

The chief of the Uvalde school district’s police force could soon be out of a job. CNN reports the Uvalde C-I-S-D board is expected to meet on Saturday and vote to terminate Pete Arredondo. Chief Arredondo has faced heavy backlash for the police response to the Robb Elementary School...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy