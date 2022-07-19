LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

U St Metro, 2 bed/2 bath condo rental with parking - Now available is this attractive and spacious condominium, located on 16th Street where Dupont, Logan and the U Street Corridor come together! This over 1,300 sq ft classic condo offers huge bedrooms, two full baths, wood flooring, exposed brick walls, lots of cabinetry, two fireplaces, a private garage space large enough to fit two cars parked in tandem, and a private storage closet. A new ductless mini-split air conditioning system has recently been installed, and radiant heat is included in the condo fee. A private balcony at the front of the unit adds an extra sense of charm to this truly unique home! Mere blocks away is one of DC's shopping, dining, and entertainment hubs. Choose from dozens of well-known restaurants and bars, catch a show at one of the theaters, or go relax in the park. Shopping is made simple as Whole Foods, Safeway, and Trader Joes are just blocks from the building. Mass transit is plentiful as the U Street Metro is less than a mile away and numerous bus lines that run from Downtown DC to Silver Spring provide additional travel options.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO