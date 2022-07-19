ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — It's a busy weekend for the DMV -- Folks will be out and about this weekend as temperatures reach the 90s. From music concerts to art festivals and water parks, here's what's going on this weekend!. Washington, D.C. Friday, July 22. Library Day at the...

mocoshow.com

July 2022: What’s Opening, Closing, and Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall

Below is a list of several businesses that have recently opened and closed at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. COMING SOON: Malia’s Kitchen / CLOSED: Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli. Popular local food truck Malia’s Kitchen will be opening up inside the...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Cruise the Potomac River Aboard Your Own Two-Person Catamaran Boat

Monumental Boat Tours at the National Harbor offers a two-hour guided boat tour at a very reasonable price, and today our viewers can use code WJLA to get $10 off! Experience the monuments and Washington, DC, or the Maryland/Virginia waters and Mount Vernon while driving your own boat! Visit www.monumentalboattours.com for more information. Renting boats is just one of the great things that National Harbor has to offer, visit www.nationalharbor.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Real-time traffic cameras a possibility on George Washington Parkway

Real-time traffic cameras help drivers know what traffic conditions are like before they start a trip — and are a tool that helps WTOP Traffic provide information drivers need. While many major commuter routes in Virginia and across the D.C. region are equipped with traffic monitoring cameras, most roads...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Voters Turn Out Early

As Primary Election Day kicks off in Maryland, Montgomery County voters came out early Tuesday morning to cast their ballots at the Silver Spring Civic Building. Voting runs through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can cast their ballots as long as they are in line by 8 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washingtonian.com

Matt Hilburn, a.k.a. “Unsuck DC Metro,” Has Died

Matt Hilburn, who criticized Washington transit pseudonymously as Unsuck DC Metro, has died. He was 54. Hilburn worked for Voice of America, which confirmed his death to Washingtonian. Unsuck DC Metro began as a blog in 2009 but later took the form of a popular Twitter account. Hilburn initially organized...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1829 16th Street NW, Unit #2

U St Metro, 2 bed/2 bath condo rental with parking - Now available is this attractive and spacious condominium, located on 16th Street where Dupont, Logan and the U Street Corridor come together! This over 1,300 sq ft classic condo offers huge bedrooms, two full baths, wood flooring, exposed brick walls, lots of cabinetry, two fireplaces, a private garage space large enough to fit two cars parked in tandem, and a private storage closet. A new ductless mini-split air conditioning system has recently been installed, and radiant heat is included in the condo fee. A private balcony at the front of the unit adds an extra sense of charm to this truly unique home! Mere blocks away is one of DC's shopping, dining, and entertainment hubs. Choose from dozens of well-known restaurants and bars, catch a show at one of the theaters, or go relax in the park. Shopping is made simple as Whole Foods, Safeway, and Trader Joes are just blocks from the building. Mass transit is plentiful as the U Street Metro is less than a mile away and numerous bus lines that run from Downtown DC to Silver Spring provide additional travel options.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

24-hour transit lanes could be added to H Street Corridor in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Changes could be coming to the H Street Corridor. District Department of Transportation (DDOT) leaders want to create 24-hour transit lanes, on the right side, in both directions of traffic. DDOT says this will improve bus operations and add pedestrian safety infrastructure. Business owners in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

More than half of Virginia's counties have high transmission of COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — More than half of Virginia’s counties are considered high transmission areas for COVID-19. A map from the Mayo Clinic shows the COVID-19 hot spots in Virginia. Among the highest transmission areas in the commonwealth are Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church City, Manassas Park City, and Stafford County. Fairfax and Loudoun counties aren’t far behind.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

DC Black Restaurant Week Starts Today

Black Restaurant Week in the DC area and Baltimore kicks off on Monday, July 18. The celebration of Black-owned businesses, many of which are offering specials for the occasion, runs through Sunday, July 31. Launched in 2016 by Houston-based founders Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week,...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

New signage added for Ripieno's, JoJo's at Burger King in Rockville

Ripieno's Italian Bistro and JoJo's Express have been operating in the newly-renovated Burger King at 16004 Shady Grove Road since April. Now they also have lit signage on the facade of the restaurant, which is at the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The branding is all over the place at the property, with Ripieno's referred to in different places as "Ripieno's Italian Bistro," "Ripieno's of Ocean City" and now "Ripieno's Express" on the new sign outside. This is still the best Burger King in Montgomery County, now with Ocean City's increasingly-famous giant Ripieno's pizza, which is beginning to get shoutouts from tourists in their reviews of the resort city.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Passengers deplaned at Reagan Airport in DC after report of odor: MWAA

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue Department investigated a report of an odor in the cargo of an American Airlines airplane at Reagan National Airport on Tuesday night. The airplane landed at the airport and officials said passengers aboard "deplaned normally by jetbridge into the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Resident Hits $50,000 Pick 5 Payday

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – A lucky Prince George’s County Pick 5 player found a winning combination recently that turned her $1 wager into a $50,000 payday. The Upper Marlboro woman played the numbers 22552 in the July 1 evening drawing for her big win. The 67-year-old bought the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

3 accused of embezzling thousands of Fairfax Co. school laptops

Three men are accused of “illegally relocating” thousands of Fairfax County, Virginia, Public Schools’ laptops. Franque Minor II, 35, of Maryland, and Mario Jones Jr., 21, of Woodbridge, Virginia, were arrested and charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute. Fadi Atiyeh, 36, of Centreville,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Flood watch issued for Montgomery County, Central Maryland, Washington, D.C. region

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for large portions of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. A possibility of severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours tonight, along with potential rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour, may cause flash flooding between 4:00 PM and midnight. Jurisdictions under the flood watch include Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Washington, D.C., Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, Bowie, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Carroll County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged in fires, vandalism at Maryland churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

